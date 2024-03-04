Congress’ Current Failure to Enact PBM Reforms in Medicare and Medicaid is a Wasted Opportunity; Such Action Remains Must-Pass Legislation in 118th Congress

Washington, DC, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The National Association of Chain Drug Stores, the National Community Pharmacists Association, FMI – The Food Industry Association, the National Grocers Association, the American Pharmacists Association, the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy, and the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations issued the following statement today:

“Congress is dangerously close to proving wrong the notion that it’s never too late to do the right thing.

“In the current must-pass legislation, Congress’ failure to enact PBM reforms for Americans in Medicare and Medicaid and for their pharmacies is nothing short of a wasted opportunity – at a moment when time cannot be wasted.

“With many Americans and pharmacies at the brink, time is running out to end harmful PBM tactics that inflate prescription drug costs, force pharmacy closures, and block access to Americans’ pharmacy of choice.

“Congress demonstrated broad and strong bipartisan support for sound PBM reforms in Medicare and Medicaid. To reward the PBMs’ practices and their stalling tactics is a shame.

“It is imperative that Congress enact these reforms soon in the 118th Congress. We stand ready to support that effort because if ever there were must-pass legislation, PBM reforms in Medicare and Medicaid are it.”

For more information, please see a February 7 letter to Congressional leaders and a February 26 statement.

Sheila M. Arquette, RPh National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) (703) 842-0122 sarquette@naspnet.org