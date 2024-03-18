Journey Payroll & HR Expands Family with the Grand Opening of Virginia Franchise
Journey Payroll & HR expands to Virginia with owner Aaron Carr, offering innovative solutions for local businesses.RADFORD , VIRGINIA , UNITED STATES , March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Journey Payroll & HR, a leading provider of payroll and human resources solutions, proudly announces the opening of its newest franchise in Virginia. The franchise will be owned and operated by Aaron Carr, marking an exciting chapter in Journey Payroll & HR's expansion.
"I have worked in the Payroll & HR outsourcing industry for 17 years and it is an absolute passion for me. My wife Alisha and I are extremely excited to bring innovative technology, backed by best in class customer support to our local community”, says Aaron Carr, Journey’s newest owner.
Aaron brings a wealth of experience and passion for the payroll and HR industry, having started in the payroll business in 2007. His journey in the field has been marked by a genuine love for the technical nature of payroll work and the rewarding client interactions that make the hard work worthwhile. Over the years, Aaron has developed a comprehensive understanding of the industry's needs, serving in various roles, including Vice President of HR and as the President of a small payroll company.
Beyond his professional achievements, Aaron is deeply rooted in family life, residing in Radford, VA, with his wife and their three boys. A proud pet parent to a golden doodle named Scout, Aaron and his wife also serve as worship pastors at their local church, reflecting their commitment to community engagement and spiritual growth. The family enjoys an active lifestyle, participating in various sports as coaches for their children.
"I am thrilled to welcome Aaron to the Journey ownership family. From the moment we connected, it was evident that he embodies the qualities we value at Journey - a drive to succeed, a positive and fun personality, and a profound emotional intelligence. Aaron's exceptional experience aligns seamlessly with what Journey seeks in its franchise owners. I am confident that Aaron's presence will be a tremendous asset to both Journey and the local community he serves. I am very excited to collaborate with Aaron, and our entire team is ready to build something truly special together," says Kevin Welch, CEO at Journey Payroll & HR.
Matt DeSantis, President of Franchise Success adds, "We are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to Aaron as the newest member of the Journey Family. Aaron posses the qualities essential for a successful Franchise owner – a natural leader, compassionate, empathetic, and dedicated to serving as a valuable resource for small businesses in his community".
The Virginia franchise is poised to offer Journey Payroll & HR's comprehensive suite of payroll and HR solutions to local businesses, providing them with the tools and support needed to thrive in today's dynamic business environment.
About Journey Payroll & HR Journey Payroll & HR is dedicated to delivering exceptional service and innovative payroll and human resource solutions to clients nationwide. With a commitment to excellence, Journey Payroll & HR empowers businesses to navigate the complexities of workforce management efficiently.
