Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for March 4-8, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

March 4-8, 2024

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, March 4

No public meetings

Tuesday, March 5

8:15 a.m. Meet with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

Location: Virtual meeting

Wednesday, March 6

9 a.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

Thursday, March 7

9 a.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

1:30 p.m. Meet with Utah Sports Commission Board

Location: Utah Sports Commission

3:15 p.m. Meet with Delaware North

Location: Governor’s Office

Friday, March 8

9:45 a.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Kearns Mansion

11 a.m. Interview with “American Dream”

Location: Kearns Mansion

12:15 p.m. Interview The CEO Magazine

Location: Kearns Mansion

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

March 4-8, 2024

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, March 4

No public meetings

Tuesday, March 5

9:30 a.m. Meet with the Consul General of India

Location: Gold Room

10:30 a.m. Meet with the Delegation from Saarland, Germany

Location: Gold Room

Wednesday, March 6

9 a.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

Thursday, March 7

9 a.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

1 p.m. Tour North Capitol Building

Location: North Capitol Building

Friday, March 8

9:45 a.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

11:30 a.m. Speak at Women International Conference

Location: Zions Bancorporation’s Midvale Technology Campus

###