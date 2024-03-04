Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for March 4-8, 2024
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
March 4-8, 2024
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, March 4
No public meetings
Tuesday, March 5
8:15 a.m. Meet with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas
Location: Virtual meeting
Wednesday, March 6
9 a.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
Thursday, March 7
9 a.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
1:30 p.m. Meet with Utah Sports Commission Board
Location: Utah Sports Commission
3:15 p.m. Meet with Delaware North
Location: Governor’s Office
Friday, March 8
9:45 a.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Kearns Mansion
11 a.m. Interview with “American Dream”
Location: Kearns Mansion
12:15 p.m. Interview The CEO Magazine
Location: Kearns Mansion
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
March 4-8, 2024
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, March 4
No public meetings
Tuesday, March 5
9:30 a.m. Meet with the Consul General of India
Location: Gold Room
10:30 a.m. Meet with the Delegation from Saarland, Germany
Location: Gold Room
Wednesday, March 6
9 a.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
Thursday, March 7
9 a.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
1 p.m. Tour North Capitol Building
Location: North Capitol Building
Friday, March 8
9:45 a.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
11:30 a.m. Speak at Women International Conference
Location: Zions Bancorporation’s Midvale Technology Campus
