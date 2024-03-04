Submit Release
Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for March 4-8, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

March 4-8, 2024 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, March 4

No public meetings 

Tuesday, March 5 

8:15 a.m. Meet with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas 

Location: Virtual meeting 

Wednesday, March 6

9 a.m. Meet with legislative team 

Location: Rampton Room 

Thursday, March 7

9 a.m. Meet with legislative team 

Location: Rampton Room 

1:30 p.m. Meet with Utah Sports Commission Board 

Location: Utah Sports Commission 

3:15 p.m. Meet with Delaware North 

Location: Governor’s Office 

Friday, March 8 

9:45 a.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Kearns Mansion 

11 a.m. Interview with “American Dream”

Location: Kearns Mansion 

12:15 p.m. Interview The CEO Magazine

Location: Kearns Mansion 

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

March 4-8, 2024 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, March 4

No public meetings

Tuesday, March 5 

9:30 a.m. Meet with the Consul General of India

Location: Gold Room

10:30 a.m. Meet with the Delegation from Saarland, Germany

Location: Gold Room

Wednesday, March 6

9 a.m. Meet with legislative team 

Location: Rampton Room 

Thursday, March 7

9 a.m. Meet with legislative team 

Location: Rampton Room 

1 p.m. Tour North Capitol Building 

Location: North Capitol Building

Friday, March 8 

9:45 a.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room 

11:30 a.m. Speak at Women International Conference

Location: Zions Bancorporation’s Midvale Technology Campus

