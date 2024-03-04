Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,620 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,937 in the last 365 days.

MDC offering free Youth Rifle Basics class March 16 at Parkville

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a free Youth Rifle Basics class from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, at the Parma Woods Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center at Parkville. This class is open to participants ages 11 to 15.

MDC experts will help teens learn safe handling of a firearm, shooting fundamentals, maintenance, and safe storage. The class will focus on rifles used for hunting and target shooting. MDC will provide all equipment for the class. Participants will get a better understanding of the skills and safety habits needed to use a rifle they own or one they are planning to acquire.

Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/48e.

You just read:

MDC offering free Youth Rifle Basics class March 16 at Parkville

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more