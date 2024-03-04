MDC offering free Youth Rifle Basics class March 16 at Parkville

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a free Youth Rifle Basics class from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, at the Parma Woods Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center at Parkville. This class is open to participants ages 11 to 15.

MDC experts will help teens learn safe handling of a firearm, shooting fundamentals, maintenance, and safe storage. The class will focus on rifles used for hunting and target shooting. MDC will provide all equipment for the class. Participants will get a better understanding of the skills and safety habits needed to use a rifle they own or one they are planning to acquire.

Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/48e.