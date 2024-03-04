MDC invites new anglers to learn the art of tying flies in Columbia March 11

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites anglers ages 11 and older to learn the art of fly-tying March 11 at MDC’s Central Regional Office. The event will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Fly-tying is a great way to customize a fishing lure to a specific type of fish or stream. It can also add a sense of accomplishment after catching a fish with a lure you made. This program will teach beginners the basic patterns for fly-tying, and then participants will have the opportunity to try the skill themselves.

For those who are unable to take the class in person, a virtual component will be offered. Online participants can go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/48B during the program to tune in virtually. The meeting number is 2664 271 1937, and the password is “fly”.

Registration for the in-person portion of the event is required and can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/482. Questions about the event can be sent to Jenna Stiek at jenna.stiek@mdc.mo.gov. MDC’s Central Regional Office is located at 3500 East Gans Road in Columbia.