Mike Lindell in Chicago March 5th, Hosted by Behind Enemy Lines Podcast
EINPresswire.com/ -- Behind Enemy Lines Podcast, fightingbehindenemylines.com is hosting Patriot Mike Lindell during his Illinois Tour. The event takes place at 6:30 PM on March 5th at 115 Bourbon Street in Merrionette Park, IL.
Mike will be speaking about the latest efforts in the fight to save our country. Topics include election integrity, pornography in schools and immigration. Among the other scheduled speakers include Attorney David Shestokas, along with representatives from Parents Matter Coalition, United Sovereigns, Mom's for America, United Southland Republican Woman, Illinois Freedom Alliance and Devin Jones with Southside Republicans.
Devin Jones will be speaking about the GRAND OPENING of an African American led Republican office located on the Southside of Chicago.
Behind Enemy Lines will be streaming the event and will be interviewing speakers. For ticket information food, and private VIP info, contact: fightingbehindenemylinesusa@gmail.com
Terry Newsome
Behind Enemy Lines
+1 630-235-5590
