Old Trapper Presenting Sponsor of Phillips 66 Big 12 Basketball Championships

Old Trapper Beef Jerky

Official Beef Jerky of the Big 12 Conference

FOREST GROVE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Trapper announced that they are an Official Sponsor of the 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's Basketball Championship that will be held at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on March 12-16.

As part of their presence at the championship, Old Trapper will feature an onsite activation at the fan fest area during the second round and quarterfinals. Fans will be able to play against one another in Pop-a-Shot and have a chance to enter to win their own Pop-a-Shot basketball hoop. An on-site fan photo booth will also be available for group and individual photos, and plenty of free samples of Old Trapper beef jerky will be provided.

“As the Official Beef Jerky of the Big 12 Conference, we are proud to be presenting sponsor of this year’s championship men’s basketball games,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper. “We’ve enjoyed cheering the teams on throughout the season, and we are looking forward to the exciting championships as the athletes battle it out on the court for this year’s title.”

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide.

A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.