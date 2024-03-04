Rising Adoption of Wearable Health Monitoring Devices Boosts Medical Electrodes Market | CAGR of 3.6%

The global medical electrodes market size was valued at $1.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $2.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.6%.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Medical Electrodes Market by Product Type (Surface Electrodes, Needle Electrodes), by Application (Cardiology, Neurophysiology, Electrosurgery, Intraoperative Monitoring (IOM), Sleep Study), by Modality (Electrocardiography (ECG), Electroencephalography (EEG), Electromyography (EMG), Brainstem auditory evoked potentials (BAEPs), Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." Medical electrode is a small metal plate or needle that carries electricity from an instrument to a patient for treatment or surgery. In addition, electrodes transmit electrical impulses from muscles, brain, heart, skin, or other body parts to recording devices to help diagnose certain conditions.

Medical electrodes make it possible to transfer the energy of the ionic current in the body into an electric current that can be amplified, studied and used to diagnose the patient's medical condition. A medical electrode consists of a lead, a metal and a plate that conducts the electrode. These tools are integrated with the monitoring system to ensure the continuous care of patients suffering from various diseases. These electrodes are used for the diagnosis of many eye, nerve, heart and nerve diseases.

Major market players covered in the report, such as –

• Dymedix,

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

• Medtronic,

• Natus Medical Incorporated,

• Cognionics Inc.,

• CONMED Corporation,

• 3M Company,

• CooperSurgical, Inc.,

• Ambu A/S, BD

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of medical electrodes market research to identify potential medical electrodes market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global medical electrodes market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

This section provides an overview of the top CXOs operating in the global medical electrodes market. According to information from CXO, the medical electrode market is expected to see significant growth in the future. The market has attracted interest from the medical industry, due to the increase in the application area for medical electrodes.

TABLE OF CONTENT -

CHAPTER 1 - INTRODUCTION:

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.3. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3 - MARKET OVERVIEW:

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

The medical electrodes industry is segmented on the basis of product type, application, type, and region. By product type, the market is segmented into surface electrodes and needle electrodes. Advanced electronic components dominate the market in 2021, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, due to the introduction of new electrode displays.

The medical electrodes market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global medical electrodes market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.