Detection of Suicide-Related Emergencies Among Children Using Real-World Clinical Data: A Free Webinar from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

New York, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the CDC , the suicide rate among young people ages 10‒24 increased 62% from 2007 through 2021. The CDC’s Youth Risk Behavior Summary reports that in 2021, 22% of high school students seriously considered attempting suicide during the year and 18% made a suicide plan. These statistics indicate a mental health crisis facing our youth. How can we identify children in crisis? Who is being missed?

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) is hosting a free webinar, “Detection of Suicide-Related Emergencies Among Children Using Real-World Clinical Data” on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET to discuss how we can improve prediction and prevention of youth suicide. The presenter will be Juliet B. Edgcomb, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, and recipient of a 2020 Young Investigator Grant. Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President & CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, and host of the public television series Healthy Minds will be the webinar host. Register today at BBRFoundation.org

Suicide is a national and international public health priority, and suicidal behavior among children is common, costly, and preventable. Systematic, accurate, and equitable detection of children who exhibit suicidal thoughts and behaviors to medical personnel is challenging. In turn, suicide and self-harm prediction models and evidence-based personalized decision support tools to reduce suicide risk hold promise for prevention efforts, but are seldom adopted in clinical practice for children. This webinar will highlight new and innovative research applying computational methods, such as machine learning, to medical record datasets to advance the accuracy and equity of detecting children experiencing suicidal thoughts and behaviors.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $450 million to fund more than 5,400 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

Attachments

Myrna Manners Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (718) 986-7255 mmanners@mannersdotson.com