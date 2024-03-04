Submit Release
Job Announcement - Attorneys for Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents

The Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents is seeking to fill Attorney positions in Bismarck, Fargo, Devils Lake, Minot, and Williston.  Click on job titles below for more information for each position.

Career Title

Agency

Career Location

Closing Date

Attorney I

Legal Counsel for Indigents

Bismarck

03/05/2024

Attorney

Legal Counsel for Indigents

Fargo

03/27/2024

Attorney

Legal Counsel for Indigents

Devils Lake

03/27/2024

Attorney

Legal Counsel for Indigents

Bismarck

03/28/2024

Attorney Public Defender

Legal Counsel for Indigents

Minot

03/28/2024

Attorney

Legal Counsel for Indigents

Williston

03/29/2024

