Job Announcement - Attorneys for Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents

The Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents is seeking to fill Attorney positions in Bismarck, Fargo, Devils Lake, Minot, and Williston. Click on job titles below for more information for each position.

Career Title Agency Career Location Closing Date Attorney I Legal Counsel for Indigents Bismarck 03/05/2024 Attorney Legal Counsel for Indigents Fargo 03/27/2024 Attorney Legal Counsel for Indigents Devils Lake 03/27/2024 Attorney Legal Counsel for Indigents Bismarck 03/28/2024 Attorney Public Defender Legal Counsel for Indigents Minot 03/28/2024 Attorney Legal Counsel for Indigents Williston 03/29/2024