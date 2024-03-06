Music at Co-Cath (MACC) Presents a Concert-Plus Experience of David Lang's The Little Match Girl Passion on Mar 15 + 16!
On Mar 15+16, MACC with present LANG/POULENC, including the Pulitzer Prize-winning composition The Little Match Girl Passion by David Lang and works by Poulenc.BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHO: MACC (Music at Co-Cath) is the acclaimed music ministry of The Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph in Brooklyn, directed by Alejandro Zuleta. We create awe-inspiring sacred music experiences made accessible to everyone for a kinder world.
WHAT: Join us for LANG/POULENC, a contemporary musical celebration of the Lenten season! The stunning space of the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph will be filled with the awe-inspiring sound of the Pulitzer Prize-winning composition The Little Match Girl Passion by David Lang, as well as Francis Poulenc’s Mass in G and Lenten Motets. We are excited to feature our incredible MACC Ensemble, conducted by Alejandro Zuleta for this Concert-Plus production directed by Talia Feldberg.
WHEN: Friday March 15th and Saturday March 6th at 7:30 PM
DURATION: 60 min
WHERE: The Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph in Prospect Heights
856 Pacific Street, Brooklyn, NY 11238
TICKETS: Eventbrite Free Tickets (https://macclittlematchgirl.eventbrite.com)
CONTEXT: During Lent, in the month of March, we will present a staged production of David Lang’s The Little Match Girl Passion. This Pulitzer Prize-winning composition tells Hans Christian Andersen’s story - it blends sections of Picander’s libretto with Bach’s St. Matthew Passion, thus equating the little match girl’s suffering to that of Christ’s. Lang’s music is thrilling, enigmatic, passionate, modern, and thoroughly unique. With the aid of lighting and staging, our production will capture the essence of this music and immerse the audience in this deeply meaningful story. We will also perform Francis Poulenc's Mass in G and Lenten Motets.
STUDENT OPEN REHEARSALS: In collaboration with the Diocese of Brooklyn - Office of the Superintendent, we are bringing educational tailored versions of all of our performances to the youth of Brooklyn and Queens. On Friday March 8, 2024, over 200 students will experience music, meaning, and story-telling through contemporary music.
Press Kit + Promo Video
