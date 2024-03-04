Job Announcement - Attorneys for Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents

The Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents is seeking to fill Attorney positions in Bismarck, Fargo, Devils Lake, Minot, and Williston. Click on job titles below for more information for each position.
|
Agency
|
Career Location
|
Closing Date
|
Legal Counsel for Indigents
|
Bismarck
|
03/05/2024
|
Legal Counsel for Indigents
|
Fargo
|
03/27/2024
|
Legal Counsel for Indigents
|
Devils Lake
|
03/27/2024
|
Legal Counsel for Indigents
|
Bismarck
|
03/28/2024
|
Legal Counsel for Indigents
|
Minot
|
03/28/2024
|
Legal Counsel for Indigents
|
Williston
|
03/29/2024