GEORGIA, March 4 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the appointment of Frank Wood as the District Attorney for the Appalachian Judicial Circuit. He fills the vacancy created by the appointment of Alison Sosebee to the Superior Court of the Appalachian Judicial Circuit, which was announced in December 2023.

Frank Wood currently serves as the Acting District Attorney for the Appalachian Judicial Circuit. He previously served as an assistant district attorney in the Appalachian Judicial Circuit for nearly 10 years and, since 2022, he has served as the chief assistant DA for the circuit. As a prosecutor, Mr. Wood has proactively utilized Appalachian Judicial Circuit’s drug court, veteran’s court, and mental health court programs in order to better serve the citizens of Fannin, Gilmer, and Pickens counties. A native of Fannin County, he is a graduate of the University of Tennessee and the Charlotte School of Law. Mr. Wood and his wife, Kali, live in Blue Ridge with their daughter.