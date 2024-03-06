Limitbit's Doly: The AI Companion Robot That Captured Hearts and Funding in Minutes

Doly Robot Kickstarter Campaign Doly; The Best Desktop Companion Doly; Tiny Robot Big Capabilities

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With just seven days remaining in its Kickstarter campaign, Limitbit's Doly, the transformative AI companion robot, has not only surpassed its funding goal but has also captivated the global tech community, raising over $200,000 and achieving full funding within mere minutes of its launch. This remarkable milestone underscores the groundbreaking impact and public excitement surrounding Doly, a device that promises to redefine the landscape of desktop robotics.

Crafted by the visionary team at Limitbit, a Canadian innovation hub, Doly integrates the realms of robotics, artificial intelligence, and STEAM education into a singular, pioneering platform. It's designed to foster creativity, problem-solving, and lifelong learning, making it an invaluable asset for both young learners and adults alike.

"As we approach the final week of our Kickstarter campaign, we're thrilled by the global embrace of Doly," expressed Levent Erenler, the brainchild behind Limitbit. "Achieving full funding within minutes of our launch was a powerful affirmation of the demand for an AI companion that is as educational as it is personal."

Doly is acclaimed for its distinctive features: an autonomous AI-powered companion that evolves through interaction, sophisticated voice and facial recognition, and an intuitive touch response system. It's also celebrated as the market's first 3D printable AI companion, offering opportunities for customization and personalization.

"With Doly, we've transcended traditional robotics, offering a companion that educates, interacts, and inspires," added Levent Erenler. "It's a testament to our commitment to blending cutting-edge technology with genuine, personal connections."

Enthusiasts of robotics, educators, parents, and innovators are particularly drawn to Doly's capabilities, which include a suite of assistant features like an integrated clock, live weather updates, and a high-resolution camera. These functionalities, combined with its self-charging design and robust battery life, ensure that Doly is not only a source of learning and joy but also a convenient and reliable companion.

As the Kickstarter campaign nears its end, Limitbit invites supporters and tech aficionados to seize this final opportunity to be part of Doly's journey. The team's dedication to innovation, privacy, and sustainability shines through Doly, embodying a vision where technology enhances our daily lives and ignites our collective imagination.

For further details on Doly and to contribute to its Kickstarter success, please visit https://kck.st/3OJ0Bp1

About Limitbit:

Originating from Ontario, Canada, Limitbit is at the forefront of revolutionizing AI-powered companion robots. Their mission is to merge state-of-the-art technology with practical educational applications, thereby making sophisticated robotics accessible to a wider audience.

