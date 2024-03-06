Plural Healthcare's New Mental Health IOP Provides Rapid Care for Depression, Anxiety, and Trauma

Plural Healthcare's IOP is helping people quickly transform their situation. Treatment mainly takes place in a small group setting, led by a licensed therapist. Clients gain support and community from others facing similar challenges.

When regular visits to a therapist or psychiatrist aren't enough, IOP group therapy offers a fast, effective alternative.

Plural Healthcare has created a respectful, safe environment to heal. I've found my inner calm and confidence. And I'm navigating life in healthier ways because of the education they provided.” — M.S., Previous Client

CREVE COEUR, MO, USA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plural Healthcare has launched a new trauma-focused IOP serving the St. Louis metro area. They provide rapid care for depression, anxiety, PTSD, and other serious mental health challenges. Many aren't aware that an effective treatment like IOP is an option. But it's helping people turn things around in as little as 6-10 weeks.

An intensive outpatient program (IOP) focused on trauma education is unique to the area. Plural Healthcare’s new program blends personalized care with group therapy to help provide fast relief and healing. And it uses Internal Family Systems – alongside other proven approaches like CBT, DBT, and mindfulness – to help clients address the impact of trauma.

Nearly a third (30%) of Missouri adults with mental health challenges say they are unable to get the treatment they need. For those dealing with serious or disruptive conditions, finding effective care is even harder. Plural Healthcare's IOP now offers another option. Clients who embrace the program report a noticeable improvement in depression and anxiety symptoms. And they’re matched with the right individual therapist for ongoing care.

As CEO Ryan Cooper says, "When you're nearing a breaking point, regular visits with a therapist may not be enough. You may not know where else to turn. Our mental health IOP program provides a safe space where people can find relief, start healing, and discover tools to move past their pain. There's no need to suffer on your own. Help is available now."

Plural Healthcare has already helped people all across the region – including LGBTQ individuals, school teachers, first responders, college students, and professional athletes. And they're partnering with local businesses like General Motors to support employees sidelined by mental health challenges. One client described their experience in the IOP program saying:

“Plural Healthcare absolutely saved my life. The staff are incredibly knowledgeable, empathetic, and resolution-based. I cannot recommend this facility highly enough for mental healthcare. They’re the reason I’m still here today and got my life back.”

About Plural Healthcare

Plural Healthcare offers intensive outpatient therapy (IOP) to address serious mental health challenges and support holistic well-being. Their IOP program is fully CARF accredited, is covered by major insurance providers, and is currently accepting new clients.

Visit pluralhealthcare.com today or call their Creve Coeur center at 314-388-2225 for more information.