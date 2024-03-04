Fastwyre’s Multi-Million-Dollar Investment Transforms Louisiana Regions with Next-Generation Fiber-Optic Network for Unrivaled Speed, Dependability and Affordability

MOSS BLUFF, La., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fastwyre Broadband, a premier provider of high-speed, ultra-reliable and affordable fiber optic networks spanning America, has invested over $65 million toward bolstering network enhancements and new market expansions in Louisiana regions. Previously operating as Cameron Communications, which has served Southwest and South Central Louisiana residents and businesses for nearly a century, the company has evolved into Fastwyre Broadband, revolutionizing internet accessibility. Areas including Moss Bluff, Cameron Parish, Carlyss, DeRidder, Elizabeth, Grand Lake, Leesville, Oakdale, Pitkin, Sugartown and Westlake will enjoy faster, more reliable and super affordable internet with speeds from 2 gigabits up to 10 gigabits per second, which surpasses those of nearby city hubs, ensuring unparalleled connectivity for years to come.



“At Fastwyre Broadband, we have an unwavering commitment to deliver top-tier connectivity at exceptionally affordable rates to ensure our customers thrive in the digital age,” said Chris Eldredge, CEO of Fastwyre Broadband. "Our deep-rooted history in Louisiana, dating back to 1928 when our predecessor company ‘Cameron Communications’ was founded, fills us with immense pride as we continue to serve residents and contribute to the growth of businesses in this vibrant region. This connection drives our investment of over $65 million to expand and fortify our fiber optic infrastructure to digitally empower local communities for decades into the future.”

Fastwyre’s highly reliable and resilient network features a state-of-the-art, fiber-to-the-premises infrastructure enhancement. “Our network enables residents and businesses to experience the ease of equally fast uploads and downloads of rich content, such as sharing multimedia files or streaming video,” says Kevin Caldwell, General Manager of Fastwyre’s South Central Region. “Delivering speeds of up to 2 gigabits per second, with future plans to escalate to 10 gigabits per second, our network powers e-commerce, virtual learning, agricultural technology, telehealth and entertainment at very affordable rates, from $44.99 per month for speeds up to 100 megabits per second, to $69.99 a month for speeds up to 1 gigabits per second.”

Community is at the heart of Fastwyre's mission, and many Fastwyre employees live and work in Southwest and South Central Louisiana. “We are deeply committed to giving back and making a positive impact on the lives of those we serve. Through our ongoing sponsorship and support, we champion a multitude of community events, activities, and programs that support youth, residents of all ages, families in need, as well as nonprofit organizations and local businesses,” added Eldredge. “Our dedication to fostering thriving communities remains unwavering, and we will continue to stand by our neighbors.”

Fastwyre customers enjoy the following benefits:

Symmetrical speeds that provide equally fast uploads and downloads of rich content for a reliable, high-speed, high-quality connection that also allows streaming on multiple devices.

No data caps, overages or installation fees.

The option to bundle high-speed internet with TV and home phone services for additional cost savings and value.

Business services that include hosted VoIP phone, video and data circuit offerings with low-latency to ensure high-speed performance.

To check service availability in your neighborhood, visit fastwyre.com/check-availability/.

For more information about Fastwyre Broadband services, residents and business owners may call its customer service line at 833-463-FAST or visit the website at www.fastwyre.com.

Fastwyre remains at the industry forefront in innovation, continuously investing in a rapidly growing, state-of-the-art fiber network. The company is on an accelerated growth trajectory to serve communities that require better connection and service upgrades.

About Fastwyre Broadband

American Broadband Holding Company dba Fastwyre Broadband is a premier provider of broadband services delivering affordable, reliable, high-speed internet services to communities across America. The Company provides internet, phone, and video to customers in Louisiana, Missouri, Alabama, Alaska, Nebraska and Texas. Fastwyre partners in the growth and economic vitality of its communities by providing broadband and other advanced services to support new business activity and job growth.

Fastwyre Broadband is a portfolio company of Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC, a leading private equity firm based in Chicago, and Catania ABC Partners.

More information about Fastwyre Broadband can be found at www.fastwyre.com.

