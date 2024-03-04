WTW deepens talent with addition of three strategic hires, CRB NA

NEW YORK, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today announced the appointment of three strategic new leaders within the Private Equity and Transactional Solutions team. The new roles include Daniel Kesack as Director of Contingent Solutions, Shirley Chin as Head of Tax Insurance, and Steven Kolos as Director of Transactional Solutions.



The addition of Daniel Kesack deepens WTW’s contingent risk practice, bringing technical intellectual property expertise to the contingent risk solutions group. Shirley Chin brings a creative mind with new product ideas within the tax insurance space, and has a very extensive and well-based legal background. Steven Kolos brings deep transactional legal experience to the team, in addition to industry experience with Natural Resources, which aligns with the Industry Vertical Division (IVD) within Corporate Risk & Broking, North America, (CRB NA), WTW.

Kesack joins WTW from the Woodsford Group, Limited, where he served as the lead underwriter for the intellectual property litigation investigation team. He brings more than 10 years of technical experience, having previously served as a patent litigator at both Radulescu LLP, and Weil, Gotshal, and Manges LLP. Kesack received his J.D. from New York University School of Law and holds a B.S. in nuclear engineering from Penn State University.

Shirley Chin brings more than 25 years of legal experience to WTW, spanning the private, public, government and non-profit sectors. Most recently, she worked for more than 9 years as an energy tax attorney, serving as the Vice President of Tax at Sunrun, a residential solar, storage, and energy services company. She also worked at the IRS Office of Chief Counsel, Large Business and International Division, along with working as a tax law attorney at two major N.Y. law firms. Ms. Chin earned her joint law and public administration degrees from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, and Harvard University. She also has her CPA license and is admitted to both the NY and CA state bars.

Steven Kolos brings more than 18 years of transactional legal experience in the private sector. He joins WTW, Corporate Risk & Broking, North America, (CRB NA) from Kinder Morgan, Inc., where he most recently served as Assistant General Counsel. Prior to Kinder Morgan, Kolos served as in-house counsel to Howard Midstream Energy Partners LLC, and Cabot Oil and Gas Corporation (Now, Coterra Energy Inc). He began his legal career as an Associate Attorney with Locke, Liddell, & Sapp, LLP in Houston, TX. Kolos received his J.D. degree from the University of Houston, and a B.S. degree in Agronomy with a minor in business administration from Texas A&M University. He is also a member of the State Bar of Texas.

Mark Rusas, Industry Vertical Leader, Private Equity and Transaction Solutions, CRB NA, WTW, commented: “I am thrilled to welcome this trio of deep technical experts within their particular areas of contingent risk. I believe this demonstrates our focus on deepening the team with the industry’s leading technical talent. I am delighted to welcome such depth to an already well-based team within CRB NA.”

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you. Learn more at wtwco.com.

Media Contacts

Douglas Menelly

Douglas.Menelly@wtwco.com +1 (516) 972 0380

Arnelle Sullivan

Arnelle.Sullivan@wtwco.com +1 (718) 208-0474