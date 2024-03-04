ICYMI: All Across the Commonwealth, Shapiro Administration, Local Leaders Highlight How Governor’s Proposal to Invest in Public Transit Would Connect Pennsylvanians to Opportunity

Governor Shapiro knows safe, clean, on-time public transit is essential to Pennsylvanians’ daily lives and our economic growth – his 2024-25 budgets proposes a $282 million increase in the public transit systems that Pennsylvanians rely on.

Harrisburg, PA – In the past week, Lt. Gov. Austin Davis and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll were joined by transit-agency officials and local leaders across the Commonwealth to highlight how Governor Shapiro’s budget proposal to invest in transit agencies is a commonsense way to create good-paying jobs, spur economic development, and help Pennsylvanians reach their destinations safely.

The Governor’s budget proposes an additional $282 million investment for transit – the first increase of its kind in over a decade.

The Administration held events last week in York, Greensburg, and Pittsburgh to demonstrate why public transit is critical to local economies as well as the 1 million Pennsylvanians who rely on transit every day and how transit users from across the Commonwealth would benefit from the Governor’s proposal.

State Rep. Dan Miller, D-Mt. Lebanon and House majority leader, said he believes the administration is doing a good job highlighting the importance of funding issues such as education and transit through a series of similar events across the state. Shapiro was in Westmoreland County on Thursday to lobby for transit funding for the smaller Westmoreland County Transit Authority.

“A lot of work is being done early [before the June budget crunch],” Miller said. “The administration’s got great proposals, and that’s why we’re here. This is an easy one. Nobody’s against transportation.”

High intensity mobility corridors are something Rabbit Transit is also exploring, to prioritize frequency and efficiency in service, Farr said, and to reduce wait times and improve connectivity and reliability.

Farr said they are also exploring vanpool services to support Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE) workers, many of whom work second and third shifts, during times when bus service has stopped for the day. ALICE workers are those who are employed and do not qualify for assistance but can’t afford things like a car to get back and forth to work.

Brian Grimm, president of York County United Way, said there are 50,000 people in York County under this category. Reliable transportation, Grimm said, is a way they can maintain employment and strive toward financial stability.

“There is a direct correlation between access to transit and a stable, employable workforce. Employers and employees, educational institutions, social services providers, government, and our economy all depend upon it,” said York Economic Alliance CEO Kevin Schreiber. “The Governor’s proposal would ensure that access remains available and predictable which is essential to a thriving regional economy.”

