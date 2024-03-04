Submit Release
EU4Environment invites Eastern Partnership civil society to join online event on green economy

The EU-funded EU4Environment programme will hold a regional event that will take place on 13-14 March 2024 in a hybrid format in Brussels, Belgium. 

This event aims to discuss lessons learned from activities encouraging a green transition in EaP countries. It will highlight the progress made towards a green economy in the Eastern Partnership countries, discuss how to preserve results and accelerate further reforms, and discuss the continuity of the green agenda implementation in the EaP countries.

The event will also include three thematic sessions on: making public administration fit to facilitate a green transition; sustainable public procurement; and product policies and the EU’s Single Market.

The meeting will bring together the National Focal Points from the Ministries of Environment and of Economy of Eastern Partnership countries, the National Action Coordinators, representatives of the European Commission and the EU Delegations, EU Member States, civil society, and the EU4Environment Implementing Partners (OECD, UNECE, UNEP, UNIDO, and the World Bank).

The meeting will be held only in English.

To attend the meeting please register at the following link.

