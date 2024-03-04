Blockchain in Healthcare Market Size to Surpass USD 16.3 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 40.8%

Blockchain in Healthcare Market AMR

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has recently published a research study titled "Blockchain in Healthcare Market: Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2032." This comprehensive study offers a thorough analysis of market risks, identifies lucrative opportunities, and provides strategic and tactical decision-making support for the period spanning 2023 to 2032. The market analysis is segmented by key regions that are propelling the marketization process. The report offers valuable insights into the research and development landscape, growth catalysts, and the evolving investment framework of the Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market. Furthermore, the study profiles a range of key market players, including Akiri, Avaneer Health, BurstIQ, Crystalchain, Change Healthcare, Chronicled, Equideum Health, Embleema, Farma Trust, Guardtime, Hashed Health, International Business Machines (IBM), iSolve, Medical Chain, Oracle, Patientory, and Proof.Works.



Blockchain in Healthcare Market Statistics: The blockchain technology in healthcare market size was valued at $531.19 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $16.30 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 40.8% from 2022 to 2031.



Blockchain in Healthcare Market Segmentation Overview:

Based on type, the public segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market. The private segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 41.2% during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.



Based on application, the supply chain management segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The data exchange and interoperability segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 41.4% during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the pharmaceutical and medical device companies segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The healthcare payers segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 41.5% during the forecast period.



Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 41.9% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.



The segments and sub-section of Blockchain in Healthcare market is shown below:

By Type: Public, Private

By Application: Supply Chain Management, Data Exchange and Interoperability, Claims Adjudication and Billing, Others

By End User: Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Companies, Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers



Important years considered in the Blockchain in Healthcare study:

Historical year – 2017-2022; Base year – 2023; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2032 [** unless otherwise stated]



Blockchain in Healthcare Market Dynamics and Transformations:

Economic Downturn Analysis: Impact of Recession in 2023

Pandemic's Influence: Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

Market Evolution: Recent Developments in the Market with Key Players Announcements



If opting for the Global version of Blockchain in Healthcare Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Blockchain in Healthcare Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Blockchain in Healthcare in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Blockchain in Healthcare market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Blockchain in Healthcare market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



