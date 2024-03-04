Wing unveils memorial plaque to Chief's family

The 514th Air Mobility Wing unveiled a plaque dedication for Chief Master Sgt. Corinne E. Aimable at the 514th AMW Wing headquarters at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, March 2, 2024.

Aimable was laid to rest on July 18, 2023, after a two-year battle with cancer. A 23-year veteran of the Air Force, she served as the 514th AMW’s wing staff agency senior enlisted leader.

The conference room was renamed as the Chief Master Sgt. Corinne E. Aimable Conference Room.

“Chief Aimable was an outstanding Citizen Airman, wingman, leader and warrior,” said Chief Master Sgt. Leonard Werner, 514th AMW command chief. “Her legacy will continue to live on with the Airmen she mentored within the walls of this room and as far as the reaches of this wing.”

In attendance at the plaque dedication were members of the Aimable family.

“As I look around the room, I can see how much she was loved,” said Michael Aimable, her husband. “It’s clear to me that she was not only loved by her family at home, but also by her family at work.”

The conference room was packed to capacity with many Airmen who consider themselves blessed to have had the chief as a mentor and as a friend.

“Her mentorship and compassionate leadership undoubtedly touched the lives of Airmen as well as her brothers and sisters in arms from all branches of the Armed Forces,” said Werner. “Throughout the course of her battle with cancer, Chief Aimable never wavered in her commitment and dedication.”

Upon the unveiling of the plaque, Michael Aimable expressed his and his family’s gratitude.

“This really means a lot to me, to all of us,” said Michael Aimable. “You all epitomize what it means to be in the military—to be wingmen. Thank you.”

Although the Freedom Wing will forever miss Chief Aimable, her legacy will live on through the many lives she touched.

“Despite her own difficult circumstances, Corinne continued to prioritize the mission, as well as the morale, health and welfare of all 514th AMW members,” said Werner. “As a wing, we cherish her legacy.”