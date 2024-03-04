StrongRoom AI in Partnership with CyberQ Group Launch StrongShield, a Comprehensive Cybersecurity Solution.
StrongRoom AI in Partnership with CyberQ Group Launch StrongShield, a Comprehensive Cybersecurity Solution for Pharmacies and Healthcare Providers
Cybersecurity is paramount in the healthcare industry, where patient data privacy and medical record integrity are of utmost importance.”BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StrongRoom AI, a leading provider of AI-powered healthcare solutions in Australia, and CyberQ Group, a global leader in cybersecurity, announced the launch of StrongShield, a comprehensive cybersecurity solution designed to protect pharmacies and healthcare providers from cyberattacks.
StrongShield leverages CyberQ Group's expertise in cybersecurity to provide pharmacies and healthcare providers with the following:
- 24/7/365 protection: Guaranteed protection against cyber threats every day of the year.
- Back Up Services: Cloud backups hosted on Australian soil to ensure data security and accessibility.
- Best Level Security: Military-grade security compliant with Australian privacy laws.
- Monthly Reporting: Regular reports to help healthcare providers manage their cybersecurity posture.
- Patch Management: Balancing cybersecurity with operational needs by ensuring systems are up-to-date with the latest security patches.
- Managed Anti-virus: Protection against viruses and other malware threats.
- Security And Compliance: Ensures compliance with all statutory requirements around product security.
The Importance of Cybersecurity in Healthcare
"Cybersecurity is paramount in the healthcare industry, where patient data privacy and medical record integrity are of utmost importance," said Max Mitto, CEO of StrongRoom AI. "StrongShield is a testament to our commitment to providing healthcare providers with the tools they need to safeguard their businesses and patient information from cyberattacks."
"The healthcare sector holds some of our most sensitive and vital information. It is crucial to have robust cybersecurity measures in place to protect patient data, safeguard the integrity of medical systems, and ensure the continuity of essential healthcare services,” said Roberto Tayag, CEO of CyberQ Group APAC. We are privileged to partner with StrongRoom AI in launching StrongShield, offering pharmacies and healthcare providers a comprehensive solution to address these critical cybersecurity needs."
Statistics Highlighting the Need for Strong Cybersecurity in Australia
- 84% increase in cyber incidents in Australia's healthcare sector between 2019 and 2020.
- 40 million+ patients had their data compromised in cyberattacks in 2023, a staggering 60% increase since 2022.
- $29 billion is the estimated cost of cybercrime to Australia per year.
StrongShield: Protecting Patient Data and Ensuring Optimal Health Outcomes
StrongShield goes beyond just protecting data. It is part of StrongRoom AI’s commitment to optimal health outcomes for patients, which is central to StrongRoom AI's vision.
About StrongRoom AI
StrongRoom AI is a leading provider of AI-powered healthcare solutions designed to improve patient care, medication adherence, and healthcare workflows. The company's innovative platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalised support for patients and healthcare providers.
About CyberQ Group
CyberQ Group is a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, providing comprehensive protection for businesses of all sizes. The company offers a wide range of security services, including threat detection, vulnerability management, and incident response.
