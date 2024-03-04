THACO KIA oversees Sonet production in Uzbekistan for Kia

VIETNAM, March 4 -

HCM CITY — A batch of 25 employees from the THACO KIA plant is supervising the production of Kia Sonet cars at the ADM Jizzakh LLC automotive plant in Uzbekistan since February 15, and will be there until May 25.

In 2023 THACO KIA was selected by KIA Corporation to train and supervise workers carrying out trial production of the car at ADM.

After providing four rounds of training for 200 managers and technical staff and providing them hands-on experience at THACO KIA plant, on February 15 the company sent its engineers to Uzbekistan.

They will monitor and supervise the body component welding process, weld quality, vehicle body accuracy measurement, sealing and painting of the body, and assembly, and evaluate the assembly process in line with KIA technical requirements and quality standards.

They will also teach them how to handle technical errors at each stage and provide intensive support to the management team, engineers, technical staff, and workers at ADM to complete the work on schedule.

On February 7 THACO AUTO held a meeting for the personnel leaving for Uzbekistan.

Addressing them, Đoàn Đạt Ninh, deputy general director of the company in charge of production, spoke about his experience working abroad, cultural integration and the need for them to uphold their responsibilities and comply with THACO's standards of conduct, perform their tasks well, and uphold its image and brand.

THACO KIA plant's supervision of the production of KIA cars by partners has affirmed the capacity, qualifications and skills of its engineers and technical staff and THACO AUTO in general, he said.

From acquiring source technologies, the THACO KIA engineering team has mastered the production process and quality inspection, thereby actively contributing to the technology transfer activities of the KIA Corporation. — VNS