"Love Dynamite" featuring Talassa Vanessa Set to Ignite the Airwaves with Explosive Pop Sensation

John J. Cannon aka Cannon, John and Jai Beam is a talented musician, composer, producer, and engineer based in New Jersey. With over 35 years of experience in the music industry.
Brace yourselves for a musical explosion as Talassa Vanessa, the dynamic local talent hailing from Maywood, New Jersey gears up to release her latest single, "Love Dynamite." With music and lyrics crafted by the acclaimed Jai Beam of River Edge, New Jersey, this spring-summer anthem promises to captivate audiences with its infectious beats and Vanessa's seductive vocals.
Scheduled for its first release on March 15th, "Love Dynamite" is poised to take the music scene by storm, culminating in its final release on April 21st. The track showcases Vanessa's unparalleled artistry, embodying the essence of pop music with a twist of sultry allure.
But that's not all—accompanying the scintillating sounds of "Love Dynamite" is a provocative music video, shot and filmed by a talented trio of visionaries: Hari Kapoor, John Cannon, and Josefina Germosen. Kapoor, an accomplished film producer and cinematographer, brings his expertise to the project, while Cannon, the owner and operator of NJ Sound LLC, infuses his legacy of audio-visual production dating back to 2012. Germosen, an actress, videographer, and editor from New Milford, New Jersey, adds her creative flair to the mix.
"We're thrilled to present 'Love Dynamite' to music lovers everywhere," says Vanessa. "This project has been a labor of love, and I couldn't be more proud of the incredible talent and dedication that has gone into bringing this song to life."
"Love Dynamite" is more than just a song—it's a testament to the power of collaboration and creativity within the local community. From the vibrant melodies to the captivating visuals, every aspect of this project reflects the passion and talent of its contributors.
For bookings and inquiries, please contact weRwe Records at 201.816.0123.
Don't miss out on the explosive release of "Love Dynamite" by Talassa Vanessa, coming soon to a playlist near you.
About Talassa Vanessa:
Talassa Vanessa is a rising star in the music industry, known for her soulful vocals and captivating stage presence. Hailing from Maywood, New Jersey, Vanessa has been honing her craft since 2014, captivating audiences with her unique blend of pop and R&B.
About Jai Beam: aka John J. Cannon
Jai Beam is a prolific songwriter and musician based in River Edge, New Jersey. With a talent for crafting infectious melodies and heartfelt lyrics, Beam has become a sought-after collaborator in the music industry.
About Hari Kapoor:
Hari Kapoor is an accomplished film producer and cinematographer with a passion for storytelling. Based in New Jersey, Kapoor brings his creative vision to life through his work in film and video production.
About Josefina Germosen:
Josefina is an actress, videographer, and editor based in New Milford, New Jersey. With a keen eye for detail and a talent for storytelling, Germosen brings a unique perspective to her work in film and video production.
