Logistics Robot Market Gain Momentum with Major Giants ABB, Vecna Robotics, Epson Robots, Yaskawa America, KUKA AG
Global Logistics Robot Market 2024
— Craig Francis
Key Players in This Report Include:
ABB (Switzerland), Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Fanuc Corporation (Japan), Vecna Robotics (United States), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), Yaskawa America (Japan), Dematic (United States), Omron Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International (United States), Boston Dynamics (United States), GreyOrange (France), Epson Robots (United States), Others
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Logistics Robot market to witness a CAGR of 16.4% during forecast period of 2024-2030. The market is segmented by Global Logistics Robot Market Breakdown by Application (Palletizing and De-palletizing, Pick and Place, Loading and Unloading, Packaging and Co-packing, Shipment and Delivery, Others) by Type (Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS), Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), Articulated Robotic Arms, Good-to-Person Technology (G2P), Others) by Component (Hardware, Software, Services) by Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Retail, Agriculture, Manufacturing, Others).
Definition:
A logistics robot is an automated equipment that helps with various logistical processes like warehousing, distribution, and delivery. These robots simplify procedures, increase efficiency, and eliminate human error by performing jobs like as picking and packing and delivering goods inside a facility. The use of robotics in logistics not only speeds up the flow of goods, but also improves inventory management and optimizes supply chain processes. With advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning, logistics robots are becoming more complex, capable of autonomous decision-making and adapting to changing circumstances. This technological advancement is altering the logistics business, making it faster, safer, and more cost-effective.
Market Trends:
Market Drivers:
• • Increasing Demand in Food and Beverage Industry
• • Growing awareness about the health benefits
• • Expanding Use in Cosmetic Products
Market Opportunities:
• • Expansion into Emerging Markets
• • Functional Food Sector
• • Pharmaceutical Applications
Market Restraints:
• Supply Chain Disruptions
• Quality Control Issues
Major Highlights of the Logistics Robot Market report released by HTF MI:
Global Logistics Robot Market Breakdown by Application (Palletizing and De-palletizing, Pick and Place, Loading and Unloading, Packaging and Co-packing, Shipment and Delivery, Others) by Type (Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS), Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), Articulated Robotic Arms, Good-to-Person Technology (G2P), Others) by Component (Hardware, Software, Services) by Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Retail, Agriculture, Manufacturing, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Global Logistics Robot market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
• -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Logistics Robot market by value and volume.
• -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Logistics Robot market.
• -To showcase the development of the Logistics Robot market in different parts of the world.
• -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Logistics Robot market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
• -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Logistics Robot market.
• -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Logistics Robot market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Logistics Robot Market:
Chapter 01 – Logistics Robot Executive Summary
Chapter 02 – Market Overview
Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors
Chapter 04 – Global Logistics Robot Market – Pricing Analysis
Chapter 05 – Global Logistics Robot Market Background
Chapter 06 — Global Logistics Robot Market Segmentation
Chapter 07 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Logistics Robot Market
Chapter 08 – Global Logistics Robot Market Structure Analysis
Chapter 09 – Global Logistics Robot Market Competitive Analysis
Chapter 10 – Assumptions and Acronyms
Chapter 11 – Logistics Robot Market Research Methodology
Key questions answered:
• How feasible is Logistics Robot market for long-term investment?
• What are influencing factors driving the demand for Logistics Robot near future?
• What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Logistics Robot market growth?
• What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
