Nékter Juice Bar® Celebrates Grand Open in McKinney, March 9
MCKINNEY, TEXAS, USA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nékter Juice Bar® continues its expansion in the Lone Star State and is welcoming a new location to McKinney, TX. The newest Nékter is located at the Shops of Hub 121- 6720 Alma Rd., Suite 250- and is hosting a grand opening celebration on March 9. Join the festivities starting at 10 am and enjoy giveaways of Nékter swag and other fun. This marks the 14th location in Texas with more to come!
Franchise owners Addie and Ola Olajide lead the McKinney Nékter. Prior to Nékter, Addie Olajide gained restaurant experience across multiple fast-food establishments before transitioning into healthcare. Ola Olajide has a background in computer engineering.
“Ola and I have a shared love for running our own business. We are very health conscious and wanted to give back to the community, so Nékter was the perfect fit,” said Addie Olajide, Co-owner of the McKinney Nékter Juice Bar®. “We are thrilled to open this new location and share the amazing, freshly made products with our community.”
The March 9 McKinney Nékter grand opening will also feature music, face painting, giveaways and more! All guests will have a chance to win Free Nékter Swag.
Launched in 2010 in Southern California, Nékter has become one of the industry's most successful brands. The brand continues to bring its mission and nutrient-rich menu to more communities across the country, with more than 330 locations open or in various stages of development.
Nékter Juice Bar serves natural ingredients for real people with real health benefits. In addition, the brand has entirely transformed the juice bar experience, offering total ingredient transparency by eliminating hidden fillers, unnecessary sugars, processed ingredients, and artificial flavors from its menu.
Nékter offers freshly made juices, smoothies, and açaí bowls made to order. Customers can customize their orders by adding or removing ingredients to create a drink or bowl that meets their specific dietary needs and tastes.
The McKinney Nékter is a 1,267 sq. ft. space at the Shops of Hub 21, located at the northwest quadrant of Highway 121 and Alma Rd. The location features plenty of free parking,
The store will be open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
To learn more about Nékter, including their menu and locations, visit www.nekterjuicebar.com or follow the McKinney Nékter on Instagram @nektermckinney or Facebook @NekterJuiceBarHub121.
You can also download the Nékter loyalty app to start earning juicy rewards. The app is available for free via the Apple Store or Google Play.
About Nékter Juice Bar®
As the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience and the champion of menu transparency and ingredient integrity, Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 to nourish America's increasing appetite for plant-based, healthy food options that promote and support various lifestyles and diet preferences. With a steady eye on innovation, the health and wellness brand offers a delicious menu of freshly made, clean, and nutrient-rich juices, superfood smoothies, acai bowls, wellness shots, cold-pressed "Grab N' Go" juices, healthy snacks, and several natural cleanse options to help guests live "Better with Nékter." At its core, Nékter believes that "healthy" can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too.
Now with 330 locations open or in development, Nékter is an industry leader in the truly healthy juice bar category. Recent industry recognition includes being named multiple times to the Entrepreneur Top Food Franchises list and earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll, reserved only for companies named to the Inc. 500 at least five times. Since opening its first location in 2010, Nékter has received tremendous recognition from multiple leading business and restaurant industry authorities such as Franchise Times, Nation's Restaurant News, Newsweek, QSR Magazine, Restaurant Business, and more. Recently, Nation's Restaurant News ranked Nékter in the top 250 restaurant brands in the country. Nékter also offers discounted franchising opportunities for women business owners and veterans.
For more information about Nékter, including franchising opportunities, visit www.nekterjuicebar.com.
Kimberly T Miller
Kimberly T Miller
Ink Link Marketing
+1 786-605-9228
email us here