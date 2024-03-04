Submit Release
West Virginia Department of Human Services Recognizes Social Work Month


The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Bureau for Social Services (BSS) joins partners across the nation in recognizing March as National Social Work Month to honor the invaluable contributions of social workers.

Governor Jim Justice also proclaimed March as Social Work Month in West Virginia. Social workers help individuals, groups, and families prevent and cope with problems in their everyday lives. Clinical social workers diagnose and treat mental, behavioral, and emotional problems.

"Social workers are the heart and soul of our mission, contributing to the well-being of every individual in our community,” said Jeff Pack, DoHS Bureau for Social Services Commissioner. “This month is a dedicated time to honor their commitment and the significant impact they make in the lives of West Virginians."

Through DoHS’s BSS, social workers are employed in various capacities to address the diverse needs of individuals and families across West Virginia. They provide critical services such as adult residential support, children’s foster care services, and home and community-based resources.

To view and apply for available careers within BSS, go to https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/Career-Opportunities---Social-Services-and-Health-Facilities.aspx.

