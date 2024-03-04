MDC invites teachers to Mo Archery in the Schools open house March 27

Body

St. LOUIS, Mo.—Calling all teachers—if there were an activity that could help your students keep focus, improve their grades, and boost their self-esteem, wouldn’t you want it in your school?

Archery has been proven to do just that for students who participate in the Missouri National Archery in the Schools Program (MoNASP).

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will hold a MoNASP Open House event Wednesday, March 27 from 4-6 p.m. at Shenandoah Elementary School, 3412 Shenandoah Ave. in St. Louis.

The free open house is the perfect opportunity for educators, school administrators, and anyone interested in learning about MoNASP to see more of the program and speak with MDC staff about it. The event will showcase the strengths of the MoNASP, look at the equipment, and even grant and training opportunities available to participating schools. Visitors can come and go anytime during the event and will leave with the information they need to implement archery in their schools.

“I love the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) because it offers students who may not have found success in other competitive sports an outlet to excel,” said Shenandoah Elementary PE teacher Zach Diel, who teaches MONASP at the school.

“The excitement for archery is intense and students look forward to getting better and better each week,” Diel said.

While this event is an open house format, attendees have the option to pre-register online at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/48s. This can assist MDC staff in preparing and customizing the event.

MoNASP is part of NASP, which is a national program that teaches Olympic-style target archery to students in grades 4-12.

Studies have demonstrated that school archery programs improve school attendance, increase participants’ self-esteem and physical activity, and help kids relate to learning subject matter. It gets them outdoors to discover nature, too. Participants learn an activity they can enjoy for the rest of their lives in the form of recreational target shooting or bow hunting.

For more information about MoNASP, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/48g.