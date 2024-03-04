Executive Roomspace Announce a Range of Comfortable and Convenient Serviced Apartments in London

London, England – Executive Roomspace Ltd, a leading provider of excellent travel accommodation, is proud to announce its range of comfortable and convenient serviced apartments in London that are designed to help business and leisure travellers feel at home.

With an increasing demand for serviced apartments due to the ever-rising costs of hotels in the UK, Executive Roomspace’s new range of high-quality serviced apartments in London are intended to provide travellers with an opportunity to enjoy a modern, spacious apartment in the heart of the city that offers a more personalised and homely accommodation option than a traditional hotel.

“Looking for space and comfort? Worried about unreliable hosts? Our apartments have over twice the space of most hotel rooms,” said a spokesperson from Executive Roomspace. “You get your own private kitchen and 24/7 support services – plus, the freedom to come and go as you please. And with over 25 years in the Serviced Apartments business, we are experts at making travellers feel at home.”

Executive Roomspace’s Serviced Apartments in London offer guests a central location, 24/7 guest support in multiple languages, flexible booking policies and knowledge of the local area. Additionally, every apartment is thoroughly cleaned between arrivals and we offer weekly serviced cleans during each stay as standard. Each apartment has its own living, dining, and sleeping areas, as well as high-speed Wi-Fi, luxurious beds, fluffy towels, and complimentary toiletries upon arrival.

A popular alternative to hotel rooms in the city, Executive Roomspace caters to individuals who want to experience London’s community, culture, and lifestyle firsthand. The Serviced Apartments in West London are great for business travellers looking for local coworking spaces, as well as convenient transport links for seamless commutes in Richmond, Wimbledon and around the city.

Explore the dynamic areas of southern London with Executive Roomspace’s Serviced Apartments In Croydon. Located in the southern part of London, Croydon is a vibrant town where you can find major retail brands, local leisure centres, a cinema, and a nationally recognised entertainment venue. It’s home to world-renowned restaurants and has been featured in several national and international media, as well as offering convenient transport links to London Bridge, London Victoria, Clapham Junction, Gatwick Airport, and Brighton. Executive Roomspace’s beautiful apartment in the location, Vertex House, is a development of stylish and spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments, finished to an exceptional standard, with contemporary bathrooms and a fully equipped kitchen accompanying the apartments’ scenic private balconies.

Executive Roomspace also has Serviced Apartments in the City of London, offering a mix of both historic and modern architecture to discover, world-renowned bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues providing endless options to explore at day or night. Sterling House by Executive Roomspace offers guests access to key business areas like Holborn, Farringdon and Covent Garden, while River House is located directly opposite Tower Bridge, and minutes from the London Bridge and Bank areas.

With spacious one- through to three-bedroom apartments across the city, Executive Roomspace offers a modern and comfortable living space with a fully equipped kitchen, unlimited high-speed Wi-Fi and a Smart TV, ideal for temporary relocation and family trips to the city.

Executive Roomspace invites professionals and leisure travellers who have any questions about its range of high-quality serviced apartments in London to contact its friendly customer service team today via telephone or email.

About Executive Roomspace

Founded in 1995 by Charlie McCrow, Executive Roomspace has earned an impressive reputation for making travellers feel at home in one of its hundreds of high-quality serviced apartments in London, the South East and Lisbon. With 24/7 support services and a range of modern and spacious apartments in central locations, Executive Roomspace ensures a comfortable and hassle-free experience for both short and extended stays.

More Information

To learn more about Executive Roomspace and its range of serviced apartments in London, please visit the website at https://roomspace.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/executive-roomspace-announce-a-range-of-comfortable-and-convenient-serviced-apartments-in-london/

About Executive Roomspace Ltd

Roomspace was founded in 1995 by Charlie McCrow at a time when serviced apartments were relatively new to the UK.

Contact Executive Roomspace Ltd

Suite 1, First Floor, Barry House, Worple Road

Wimbledon

South West London SW19 4DH

United Kingdom

+44 (0)20 8944 3662

Website: https://roomspace.com/