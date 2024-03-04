Submit Release
Maryland Horse Industry Board Meeting

A meeting of the Maryland Horse Industry Board will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 10 A.M. by teleconference. The meeting will include current information and discussion concerning Horse Board initiatives, updates from board members, and reports from stable inspectors. Below is the call-in information

Join with Google Meets

Meeting link
meet.google.com/cvn-prsn-rep
Join by phone
(US) +1 574-337-3641
PIN: 155870430

 

