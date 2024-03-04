Quantum Sensor Market Set to Rise at 12.3% CAGR, Totalling US$ 948.6 Million by 2034 – Fact.MR Study

The quantum sensor market in the United States is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 13% through 2034.

Rockville, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Quantum Sensor Market is estimated at US$ 298.2 million in 2024, projected to grow steadily with a 12.3% CAGR through 2034. The market is projected at a valuation of US$ 948.6 million by 2034. The market is experiencing rapid growth, propelled by groundbreaking developments in quantum technology.

Quantum sensors leverage principles of quantum mechanics to achieve unparalleled precision in measuring various physical properties like temperature, magnetic fields, and light. One key driver of this market is the continuous progress in quantum technology. Ongoing research and innovation enhance the performance and capabilities of quantum sensors, making them more efficient and reliable.

Key Segments of Quantum Sensor Market Research Report

By Type By Industry By Region Atomic Clocks

Gravity Sensors

Magnetic Sensors

Rotation Sensors

Imaging Sensors

Temperature Sensors Defence

Oil and Gas

Transportation

Construction

Medical and Healthcare

IT and Telecommunication

Agriculture

Others North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa



The versatility of quantum sensors is another crucial factor fueling market demand. Industries requiring highly accurate data for critical applications, such as healthcare diagnostics or environmental monitoring, increasingly turn to quantum sensors for their unmatched precision. Mitigating measurement uncertainties is a distinctive feature of quantum sensors, making them valuable in applications where precise and reliable data is essential for decision-making and operational efficiency. As awareness grows about the unique advantages of quantum sensors, including improved sensitivity and accuracy, their adoption across various sectors is on the rise.

The global demand for advanced sensing technologies is also contributing to the expansion of the market. Quantum sensors offer state-of-the-art solutions for measuring various physical parameters, addressing the increasing need for high-precision measurement systems. The market's evolution reflects a shift toward greater integration of quantum technologies into mainstream industries. As investments in research and development continue, the quantum sector is witnessing transformative phases.

Quantum sensors are poised to become integral components in diverse high-precision measurement systems, shaping a future where their applications are central to technological advancements. The market is witnessing robust growth driven by technological advancements, diverse applications, and a rising awareness of their unique capabilities. As industries recognize the unparalleled precision offered by quantum sensors, the demand for these cutting-edge technologies is poised to surge across various sectors, shaping the landscape of high-precision measurements.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

North America market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.8% through 2034.

The quantum sensors industry in the United States holds a market share of 72.2% in 2024.

The market in the United States is valued at US$ 59.2 million in 2024.

The quantum sensory industry in China is expected to rise at a CAGR of 13% through 2034.

By type, the temperature sensors segment to hold a market share of 6.6% in 2024.

“The ongoing advancements in the principles and applications of quantum mechanics enhance the performance and capabilities of quantum sensors, making them more sophisticated, precise, and adaptable, acting as a key driver for the market,” says a Fact MR. analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The quantum sensor market's competitive landscape is marked by intense rivalry among key players striving for dominance. Established companies leverage technological expertise while emerging players focus on niche applications.

Collaborations and strategic alliances are common strategies to enhance market presence. Continuous innovations and a focus on precision contribute to the dynamic nature of competition, shaping the industry's growth trajectory.

Some Recent Developments in the Quantum Sensor Market

In December 2022, AOSense, unveiled its first-generation quantum products for advanced gravimetry and is collaborating closely with NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center for precision navigation.

In November 2022, Glasgow's M Squared revealed the prototype of the United Kingdom's inaugural commercial neutral atom quantum computer, showcased at the National Quantum Technologies event.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 948.6 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 12.3% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 48 Tables No. of Figures 144 Figures



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the quantum sensor market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on By Type (Atomic Clocks, Gravity Sensors, Magnetic Sensors, Rotation Sensors, Imaging Sensors, Temperature Sensors), By Industry (Defence, Oil and Gas, Transportation, Construction, Medical and Healthcare, IT and Telecommunication, Agriculture, Others) and By Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East and Africa).

