Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,523 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,893 in the last 365 days.

Pineapple Energy Participates in Bank of America’s 2024 Power, Utilities and Clean Energy Conference

MINNETONKA, Minn., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGY), a leading provider of sustainable solar energy and back-up power to households and small businesses, is excited to announce that CEO Kyle Udseth and CFO Eric Ingvaldson are attending Bank of America’s 2024 Power, Utilities and Clean Energy Conference in New York City, NY at the Bank of America Tower.

Hosted by Bank of America Global Research, the conference format features topical discussions, one-on-one and small group meetings. Contact your Bank of America Securities sales representative to request an invitation.

About Pineapple Energy
Pineapple is focused on growing leading local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. Our vision is to power the energy transition through grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Our portfolio of brands (SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power) provide homeowners and small businesses with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services.

Contacts:
Kyle Udseth
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (952) 996-1674
Kyle.Udseth@pineappleenergy.com

Eric Ingvaldson
Chief Financial Officer
+1 (952) 996-1674
Eric.Ingvaldson@pineappleenergy.com		  

Primary Logo

You just read:

Pineapple Energy Participates in Bank of America’s 2024 Power, Utilities and Clean Energy Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more