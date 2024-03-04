Dredging Market Projected to Hit US$ 25.16 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Dredging Market Benefitting from Integration of Automation and Real-Time Monitoring for Enhanced Operational Efficiency

Rockville , March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global dredging market is estimated at US$ 18.01 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 25.16 billion by the end of 2034.



Dredging is a vital segment within the broader maritime and construction industries, playing a pivotal role in maintaining waterways, ports, and coastal regions worldwide. Dredging helps remove sediments, debris, and other materials from the seabed to deepen water channels, enhance navigability, and support various infrastructure projects. The rising global trade activities, environmental concerns, and rapid port infrastructure development are boosting the demand for dredging services.

The dredging market is witnessing a paradigm shift with the integration of advanced technologies. Automation, real-time monitoring, and precision dredging are emerging technologies that are enhancing operational efficiency, reducing environmental impact, and improving overall project outcomes.

Environmental sustainability is the focus of dredging projects. Leading companies are increasingly adopting eco-friendly dredging practices, such as sediment recycling, to minimize ecological disruption and adhere to stringent environmental regulations. Growing emphasis on renewable energy sources, particularly offshore wind farms, is driving the need for dredging activities. Seabed preparation, cable installation, and foundation construction for these projects are increasing demand for dredging services.

Dredging activities in rivers and canals support efficient transportation, reduce the risk of flooding, and contribute to the revitalization of inland waterborne commerce. The maintenance and modernization of inland waterways are further creating lucrative opportunities for dredging companies.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 25.16 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 3.4% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 61 Tables No. of Figures 201 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global demand for dredging solutions is projected to increase at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2024 to 2034.

The United States market is estimated at US$ 3.69 billion in 2024.

Germany is witnessing healthy demand growth for dredging solutions due to its extensive network of waterways and busy ports.

The dredging market in Japan is forecasted to reach US$ 1.01 billion by 2034-end.

“Ongoing innovations such as cutter suction dredgers, trailing suction hopper dredgers, and specialized vessels, are leading to the development of new-generation dredging technologies,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Penta-Ocean Construction Co., Ltd

TOA Corporation

Dredge America

Dredging Africa (Pty) Ltd.

JT Cleary, Inc.

KSE Marine Works Pte Ltd.

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V.

Dredging, Environmental and Marine Engineering NV (DEME)

National Marine Dredging Co.

McNally International, Inc.

Mott MacDonald

Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd.

China Harbour Engineering Company Limited

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation

Royal IHC

TAMS Group Pty Ltd

Manson Construction Co.

Dutra Group

J.F. Brennan Company, Inc.

Jan De Nul Group

China Communications Construction Company Limited

Weeks Marine, Inc.

Amrut Dredging and Shipping Ltd.

Callan Marine Ltd.

Cashman Dredging & Marine Contracting Co., LLC

Cottrell Contracting Corp.

Leading companies have a global presence, diverse fleets, and expertise in executing complex dredging projects.

Winning Strategy:

Strategic collaborations and joint ventures are effective marketing strategies. Key market players are forming partnerships to combine resources, share expertise, and enhance their capabilities in undertaking large-scale and technically challenging dredging projects. Investments in research and development initiatives are further enabling market players to maintain a competitive edge, offer specialized services, and adapt to evolving industry trends.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global dredging market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on application (trade activity, trade maintenance, energy infrastructure, urban development, coastal protection, leisure) and customer (government, O&G companies, mining companies, renewables, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

