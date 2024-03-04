ABC Fitness Pushes the Fitness Technology Industry Forward with Innovations Revealed at IHRSA 2024

New Features Illustrate the Combined Strength of ABC Fitness’ Portfolio

Dallas, Texas, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABC Fitness, the number one tech provider for fitness businesses everywhere, is proud to showcase the next steps in the company’s comprehensive and integrated platforms at IHRSA 2024, the fitness industry’s largest trade show and conference. ABC Fitness continues to invest in innovation across the portfolio and will be demonstrating their collective power with a focus on increased personalization for members, insights that support growth and data-driven decisions, and automations that allow for more efficiency and member-empowerment.

In continuation of ABC Fitness’ new brand unveiling during the IHRSA 2023 conference, including the repositioning of solutions – ABC Ignite, ABC Glofox, ABC Evo, and ABC Trainerize – the company will be showcasing how they have elevated club management and member engagement. ABC Fitness is inviting attendees to visit their booth #1416 where they will highlight features that accelerate revenue operation and improve member acquisition and retention, ultimately helping more customers grow their businesses.

“For over 40 years, ABC Fitness has been at the forefront of fitness, dedicated to empowering the fitness community with revolutionary software and services that help people live their best lives. We are committed to investing in cutting-edge innovations and leveraging insights to propel our customers’ growth across our complete portfolio of integrated platforms,” says CEO of ABC Fitness and IHRSA Board Member, Bill Davis. “We are shaping the future of fitness by providing the most personalized, insightful, and efficient club and member management solutions, and will be showcasing this and so much more at IHRSA 2024.”

ABC Fitness offers the most complete club and member management capabilities available on the market, from revenue cycle management and insights that optimize club performance to highly personalized member experiences. With ABC Fitness’ ongoing commitment to an integrated design, customers can expect more innovations and ABC Fitness offers that are comprehensive and integrated, enabling faster delivery of best practices and capabilities, with more capacities to come. The features and evolution of their platforms that will be shown at IHRSA 2024 further solidify their position as the leading fitness tech company.

“At ABC Fitness, we support over 40 million members from around the world through our clients, process $11 billion in payments and leverage consumer research to ensure we understand what our customers need today and, more importantly, how we prepare them for the future,” says Chief Marketing Officer of ABC Fitness, Cristine Kao. “We are investing more in innovation than anyone else, which is helping our customers across our entire portfolio grow. And we aren’t slowing down anytime soon.”

Specific ABC Fitness features that will be unveiled at IHRSA 2024 include:

ABC Trainerize’s increased client engagement product enabling offline in-person client management and payments.

ABC Glofox’s AI-powered customer churn prediction and at-risk member identification to help better understand and engage members at risk.

ABC Ignite’s engagement features and app rebranding with custom themes and client types.

ABC Evo’s appointment scheduler that allows for improved availability-scheduling and coordination.

New to IHRSA 2024, ABC Fitness will host an Innovation Lab to offer select attendees a special experience featuring how Generative-AI can help club owners and operators to simplify and accelerate decision-making in order to advance and grow fitness operations.

In addition to the ABC Fitness booth and Innovation Lab, ABC Fitness will be on-stage at IHRSA with CEO Bill Davis introducing the esteemed keynote speaker Mariana Atencio at 2:15pm on March 6th, and CMO Cristine Kao moderating the “What’s Next for Fitness: Translating the 'AI' Trend & Global Data Into Business Growth” panel at 10:30am on March 6th. ABC Fitness is also the premier sponsor of the Latin America Forum happening at 5:00pm on March 6th and ABC Evo, ABC Ignite, ABC Glofox, and ABC Trainerize will be on the floor hosting previews and demos at booth #1416 throughout the entire conference.

To learn more about ABC Fitness at IHRSA 2024 or to schedule a meeting, visit ABCFitness.com/IHRSA-2024.

About ABC Fitness

ABC Fitness is the #1 tech provider for fitness businesses everywhere. Simplifying club and member management for 40+ years via scalable solutions (ABC Glofox, ABC Ignite, ABC Trainerize, ABC Evo, and ABC Gymsales), ABC Fitness’ innovations transform fitness visions into seamless reality. From personal trainers, boutique studios, and gyms, to international franchise health clubs, ABC Fitness provides the technology and industry insights needed to move your business forward. ABC Fitness currently supports more than 40 million members around the world as well as processes over $11 billion in payments every year. Learn more at abcfitness.com.

Agatha Asch ABC Fitness press@abcfitness.com