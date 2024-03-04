Scilex Holding Company Launches New Website to Showcase Growing Portfolio of Non-Opioid Products and Pipeline Information Updates

Redesigned website reflects the Company's expanded pipeline of non-opioid pain management products and links to its recent publications and news

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scilex Holding Company (Nasdaq: SCLX, “Scilex” or “Company”), an innovative revenue-generating company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain, today announced the launch of its redesigned website showcasing the Company’s growing portfolio of non-opioid pain management therapeutics.



The new website can be accessed by visiting www.scilexholding.com, The features of the new and improved website include:

Sleek, modern web design with dynamic elements and illustrations;

An overview of the Company's science and expanded product portfolio and product candidates;

Links to publications in high-impact scientific journals and media outlets featuring the Company's assets;

Contact information for investors, patients and healthcare professionals for our non-opioid products and pipeline programs;

Details on our current employment openings and ways to apply to join our growing team; and

Multiple languages live conversion available for our global investors, partners, and customers.

The new website has been designed to offer the ultimate viewer-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality, while allowing viewers to see the full commercial product portfolio as well as product candidates provided by Scilex. The website also provides an extensive knowledge base of acute and chronic pain management, bringing increased clarity to the otherwise complicated nature of specialty pharmaceuticals. The redesign is truly the teamwork between our internal team and outside website design experts to develop an increasingly valuable asset to our viewers.

"Scilex has strategically expanded to fulfill its mission of advancing non-opioid medicines for the benefit of human life and health through powerful platform technologies and partnerships. We are thrilled to launch our new website to reflect this exciting stage of our growth," said Jaisim Shah, Chief Executive Officer and President of Scilex. "The new website conveys how we're translating our technologies into meaningful non-opioid products and pipeline to address the opioid crisis with significant real-world impact. We invite potential global collaborators, investors, and partners who are interested in exploring the benefits of opioid sparing therapeutics that re-define the standards of safety in pain management."

For more information on ZTlido® including Full Prescribing Information, refer to www.ztlido.com.

For more information on ELYXYB®, including Full Prescribing Information, refer to www.elyxyb.com.

For more information on Gloperba®, including Full Prescribing Information, refer to www.gloperba.com.

About Scilex Holding Company

Scilex Holding Company is an innovative revenue-generating company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Scilex targets indications with high unmet needs and large market opportunities with non-opioid therapies for the treatment of patients with acute and chronic pain and are dedicated to advancing and improving patient outcomes. Scilex’s commercial products include: (i) ZTlido® (lidocaine topical system) 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; (ii) ELYXYB®, a potential first-line treatment and the only FDA-approved, ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine, with or without aura, in adults; and (iii) GLOPERBA®, the first and only liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults, expected to launch in 2024.

In addition, Scilex has three product candidates: (i) SP-102 (10 mg, dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel) (“SEMDEXA™” or “SP-102”), a novel, viscous gel formulation of a widely used corticosteroid for epidural injections to treat lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica for which Scilex has completed a Phase 3 study; (ii) SP-103 (lidocaine topical system) 5.4%, (“SP-103”), a next-generation, triple-strength formulation of ZTlido, for the treatment of chronic neck pain and for which Scilex has recently completed a Phase 2 trial in low back pain; and (iii) SP-104 (4.5 mg, low-dose naltrexone hydrochloride delayed-release capsules) (“SP-104”), a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride being developed for the treatment of fibromyalgia, for which Phase 1 trials were completed in the second quarter of 2022 and a Phase 2 clinical trial is expected to commence in 2024.

Scilex Holding Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements made for and during any presentation or meeting concerning the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements related to Scilex and its subsidiaries under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the potential benefits of the launch of the new website, including as relates to the knowledge base of acute and chronic pain management provided for on our website, plans to launch GLOPERBA in the first half of 2024 and plans to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial in 2024 for SP-104.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause Scilex’s actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the unpredictability of trading markets and whether a market will be established for Scilex’s common stock; general economic, political and business conditions; risks related to COVID-19 (and other similar disruptions); the risk that the potential product candidates that Scilex develops may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all; risks relating to uncertainty regarding the regulatory pathway for Scilex’s product candidates; the risk that Scilex will be unable to successfully market or gain market acceptance of its product candidates; the risk that Scilex’s product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or successfully commercialized; the risk that Scilex has overestimated the size of the target patient population, their willingness to try new therapies and the willingness of physicians to prescribe these therapies; risks that the outcome of the trials and studies for SP-102, SP-103 or SP-104 may not be successful or reflect positive outcomes; risks that the prior results of the clinical and investigator-initiated trials of SP-102 (SEMDEXA™), SP-103 or SP-104 may not be replicated; regulatory and intellectual property risks; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time and other risks described in Scilex’s most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Scilex’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors set forth in those filings. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and Scilex undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release except as may be required by law.

Contacts:

Investors and Media

Scilex Holding Company

960 San Antonio Road

Palo Alto, CA 94303

Office: (650) 516-4310

Email: investorrelations@scilexholding.com

Website: www.scilexholding.com





