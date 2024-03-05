Sopra Banking Software Appoints Jonathan Davis as General Manager for its Specialized Market UK Business

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sopra Banking Software (SBS), a global leader in banking solutions, is delighted to announce the appointment of Jonathan Davis as General Manager for its Specialized Market UK Business. Jonathan Davis, who officially joined the company at the beginning of January, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the financial services industry.

Prior to his role at SBS, Jonathan Davis served as the Managing Director for Avaloq in the UK and Ireland. His career began in consulting at Accenture, where he ended up holding an executive position, setting the stage for his extensive experience in managing profitable businesses and client projects.

With a comprehensive background that spans client experience, software expertise and retail banking, Jonathan Davis is well-equipped to lead SBS’s Specialized Market UK Business, including mortgages, specialized finance and core banking solutions. His strategic approach involves leveraging artificial intelligence and embracing industry changes to ensure the continued success and growth of SBS’s product offerings.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the role, Jonathan Davis stated, "I am excited to be part of Sopra Banking Software, an organization known for its innovative solutions and commitment to excellence. My goal is to foster a work environment where talented individuals can thrive, and I look forward to contributing to the success of the company."

When tackling industry challenges, Jonathan Davis acknowledges the growing demands on players to address issues like fraud and cyber threats amid the evolving landscape of client needs. He underscores the importance of strategic thinking, especially in the midst of unprecedented economic pressures and regulatory changes. "In this era of economic uncertainty, my priority lies in taking well-considered risks to secure success in our operations, navigating intricate regulatory frameworks, and safeguarding our clients from potential losses."

Highlighting Sopra Banking Software's pivotal role in the industry, he added, "As a steadfast long-term partner, our current objective is now, more than ever, to establish the groundwork for fostering innovation and crafting new products."

Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Jonathan Davis as he takes on the role of General Manager for Sopra Banking Software’s Specialized Market UK Business.



