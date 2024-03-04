Sofwave Medical to Present Pure Impact™ Strength and Muscle Toning Module’s First U.S. Industry Reveal at the 2024 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting 

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sofwave Medical Ltd (“the Company”) (TASE: SOFW), an emerging leader in energy-based non-invasive, aesthetic medical devices, is excited to announce its participation at the 2024 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting. Dr. Gilly Munavalli, MD, MHS, FACMS will present Sofwave’s new Pure Impact™ Strength and Muscle Toning module to fellow dermatologists and meeting participants for the first time in the United States.



Sofwave Event Detail at AAD: Session SO43 - Dermatologic Surgery: Cosmetic Tips and Pearls Presenter Dr. Gilly Munavalli, MD, MHS, FACMS Location Room 300 Date Saturday, March 9, 1PM – 4PM (PT) More Info Click here



AAD is taking place at the San Diego Convention Center from March 8-12, 2024.



