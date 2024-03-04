Sofwave Medical to Present Pure Impact™ Strength and Muscle Toning Module’s First U.S. Industry Reveal at the 2024 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sofwave Medical Ltd (“the Company”) (TASE: SOFW), an emerging leader in energy-based non-invasive, aesthetic medical devices, is excited to announce its participation at the 2024 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting. Dr. Gilly Munavalli, MD, MHS, FACMS will present Sofwave’s new Pure Impact™ Strength and Muscle Toning module to fellow dermatologists and meeting participants for the first time in the United States.
|Sofwave Event Detail at AAD:
|Session
|SO43 - Dermatologic Surgery: Cosmetic Tips and Pearls
|Presenter
|Dr. Gilly Munavalli, MD, MHS, FACMS
|Location
|Room 300
|Date
|Saturday, March 9, 1PM – 4PM (PT)
|More Info
|Click here
AAD is taking place at the San Diego Convention Center from March 8-12, 2024.
About Sofwave Medical
Sofwave Medical Ltd. has implemented an innovative approach to wrinkle reduction lifting and cellulite using proprietary breakthrough technology. SUPERB™, Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam technology is FDA-cleared to improve facial lines and wrinkles, lifting the eyebrow and lifting lax submental tissue (beneath the chin) and neck tissue and the short term improvement in the appearance of cellulite providing physicians with smart yet simple, effective, and safe aesthetic solutions for their patients Contact: Info@sofwave.com
