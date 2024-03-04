Submit Release
Phunware Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call for Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET

AUSTIN, Texas, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”), the leading provider of patented wayfinding and mobile engagement solutions for mobile that enables brands to engage, manage and monetize anyone anywhere, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Phunware management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in: 888-506-0062
International dial-in: 973-528-0011
Access Code: 912114

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investors.phunware.com.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010
International replay number: 919-882-2331
Replay ID: 50049

About Phunware, Inc.
Phunware’s mission is to foster an ecosystem where digital interactions enable a more engaged, interactive, and valuable experience for all stakeholders. We are redefining connectivity by ensuring the widespread adoption of our technologies amongst brands, mobile consumers, partners, digital asset holders, and market participants.

Phunware PR & Media Inquiries:
Christina Lockwood and Brenlyn Motlagh
Gateway Group, Inc.
Email: PHUN@gateway-grp.com
Phone: (949) 574-3860

Phunware Investor Relations:
Matt Glover and John Yi
Gateway Group, Inc.
Email: PHUN@gateway-grp.com
Phone: (949) 574-3860


