Ventyx Biosciences to Host Virtual Investor Event on March 11, 2024

SAN DIEGO, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTYX) (“Ventyx”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing novel oral therapies that address a broad range of inflammatory diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that it will host a virtual investor event on Monday, March 11, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET.



The event will provide key clinical updates on our NLRP3 inhibitor portfolio, including topline results from the Phase 2 trial of VTX2735 in CAPS and topline results from the Phase 1 trial of VTX3232 in healthy volunteers. We will also provide a clinical update from the ongoing open-label extension of the VTX002 Phase 2 trial in ulcerative colitis.

To participate in the event, please dial (800) 343-4849 (U.S.) or (203) 518-9848 (international) and reference passcode VTYX0311. A live webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.ventyxbio.com. A recording of the webcast will be available for thirty days following the call.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oral medicines for patients living with autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. We believe our ability to efficiently discover and develop differentiated drug candidates will allow us to address important unmet medical need with novel oral therapies that can shift immunology markets from injectable to oral drugs. Our current pipeline includes internally discovered clinical programs targeting TYK2, S1P1R and NLRP3, positioning us to become a leader in the development of oral immunology therapies. Ventyx is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information about Ventyx, please visit www.ventyxbio.com.

