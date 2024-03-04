Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,491 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,875 in the last 365 days.

Elixirgen Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data with Bobcat mRNATM Technology in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy at the 2024 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Clinical & Scientific Conference

Bobcat mRNATM technology is a novel linear mRNA platform able to encode large proteins

Data showed restoration of muscular function in DMD mouse model

BALTIMORE, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies using its mRNA platforms, today presented preclinical data on its proprietary Bobcat mRNATM technology in a poster presentation at the 2024 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Clinical & Scientific Conference taking place March 3-6, 2024, in Orlando, Florida. Bobcat mRNATM is designed to deliver large protein payloads (over 13 kb), and results show that a Bobcat mRNATM encoding a full-length dystrophin protein can restore muscular function in a mouse model for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

“We’re excited to be presenting these promising data on our novel Bobcat mRNATM technology. Dystrophin, the largest known human gene, is mutated in DMD, which is a rare disease that causes progressive muscle weakness and atrophy,” said Aki Ko, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Elixirgen Therapeutics. “Our Bobcat mRNATM full-length dystrophin approach may be complementary to others currently approved or in development, or may even mitigate some of their issues. We’re pleased to add the Bobcat mRNATM technology to our pipeline of RNA technologies and look forward to sharing updates in the months ahead.”

Presentation Title: Development of mRNA Therapeutic Delivering Full-length Dystrophin for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
Poster Number: T428

About Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc.

Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies using its mRNA platforms and ZSCAN4 technology. The company has one ongoing (NCT04211714) and one completed (NCT04863131) Phase 1/2 clinical trial. For more information, visit ElixirgenTx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in pharmaceutical research and development. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Elixirgen Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Contact

Media Relations:
Slavena Salve Nissan, M.D.
LifeSci Communications
snissan@lifescicomms.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Elixirgen Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data with Bobcat mRNATM Technology in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy at the 2024 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Clinical & Scientific Conference

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more