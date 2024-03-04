Electrify Expo Collaborates with Amazon to Present the Amazon Recharge Zone at All Eight Tour Locations in 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) festival, is collaborating with Amazon to broaden customer awareness of electric vehicles, EV charging, and the benefits of going electric.



Amazon will sponsor the EV education center at all eight Electrify Expo tour locations in 2024, which will include a unique forum for industry spokespeople and specialists to address frequently asked questions about electric vehicle maintenance and debunk EV myths. The ‘Amazon Recharge Zone’ will first debut at Electrify Expo’s 2024 kickoff event taking place in Orlando, Florida on March 16-17 at the Orange County Convention Center and continue to Phoenix, Long Beach, Calif., Denver, San Francisco, Seattle, New York, and conclude in Austin, Texas.

“Many Americans are already enthusiastic about electric vehicles and that number is only expected to keep growing,” says Ernie Linsay, Amazon’s director of automotive. “We’re excited to sponsor the ‘Amazon Recharge Zone’ at Electrify Expo to make it easy for customers at the event to learn more through the live programming. We also look forward to continuing to provide our customers a wide selection of their favorite brands of EV automotive parts and accessories throughout their vehicle journey, delivered straight to their door from Amazon.com/EV.”

The ‘Amazon Recharge Zone’ will serve as a hub for interviews and panels, creating space for industry experts to share their EV insights for festival attendees. Attendees can look forward to interactive sessions with geographically relevant guest speakers that delve into various topics including charging, service, batteries, ownership, and more, making the learning experience both informative and enjoyable.

“I am grateful to welcome Amazon to the growing list of the world’s leading brands that participate in Electrify Expo,” says BJ Birtwell, CEO and founder of Electrify Expo. “Amazon’s program at Electrify Expo will empower EV customers with essential information about EVs and charging. The Amazon ‘Recharge Zone’ will offer valuable insights in a format that is both engaging and informative, helping attendees grasp important concepts related to the exciting decision to shop for an EV from a multitude of auto manufacturer brands.”

​​Attendees at Electrify Expo festivals are encouraged to visit the ‘Amazon Recharge Zone’ at one of the Electrify Expo locations including:

March 16-17: Orlando, Florida *NEW location for 2024

May 4-5: Phoenix, Arizona *NEW location for 2024

May 31-June 2: Long Beach, California

July 13-14: Denver, Colorado *NEW location for 2024

August 24-25: San Francisco, California

September 14-15: Seattle, Washington

October 12-13: New York, NY

Nov. 9-10: Austin, Texas

For more information and to purchase tickets to Electrify Expo visit www.electrifyexpo.com . Media interested in attending may request credentials by emailing ee@skyya.com .

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle (EV) festival showcasing the latest technology and products in electrification including startup and legacy EVs, electric motorcycles, bikes, scooters, skateboards, boats, surfboards and more. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles - first hand experience with the product - with meaningful demonstrations and test rides. Top brands from around the world exhibit and attend Electrify Expo’s events to meet consumers at all stages on their path to electrification. 2024 events will take place in Long Beach and San Francisco, Calif., Phoenix, Denver, New York, Seattle, Orlando, and Austin, Texas. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Media Contact

Skyya PR

ee@skyya.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9049546-d461-4576-b44e-adc2c343c137