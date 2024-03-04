Banzai to Participate in the 36th Annual ROTH Conference

SEATTLE, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI) (“Banzai” or the “Company”), a leading marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions, is scheduled to participate in the 36th Annual ROTH Conference, which is being held at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA, from March 17-19, 2024.



Banzai’s management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout March 18th and 19th.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Banzai’s management, please contact your ROTH representative or the Company’s investor relations team at bnzi@gateway-grp.com.

About Banzai

Banzai is a marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers achieve their mission, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Banzai customers include Square, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, Doodle and ActiveCampaign, among thousands of others. Learn more at www.banzai.io. For investors, please visit https://ir.banzai.io/

