Immuneering to Participate in the Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company seeking to develop and commercialize universal-RAS/RAF medicines for broad populations of cancer patients, today announced that management will participate in the Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference, which is taking place at the Marriott Copley Place in Boston from March 4-6, 2024, to discuss the company’s pipeline, platform, and business strategy. Participating will be Ben Zeskind, Chief Executive Officer, Brett Hall, Chief Scientific Officer, Harold “E.B.” Brakewood, Chief Business Officer, and Mallory Morales, Chief Accounting Officer, Treasurer.



Format: Panel Discussion and 1x1 Investor Meetings

Panel Discussion: Titled ‘Targeted Oncology’ on March 5 from 12:50 to 1:50 PM ET

The presentations will be webcast live and archived in the Investor Relations section of Immuneering’s website at Events & Presentations | Immuneering Corporation.

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering is a clinical-stage oncology company seeking to develop and commercialize universal-RAS/RAF medicines for broad populations of cancer patients with an initial aim to develop a universal-RAS therapy. The Company aims to achieve universal activity through deep cyclic inhibition of the MAPK pathway, impacting cancer cells while sparing healthy cells. Immuneering’s lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is an oral, once-daily deep cyclic inhibitor currently in a Phase 1/2a study in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS mutations. IMM-6-415 is an oral, twice-daily deep cyclic inhibitor and will be evaluated in a Phase 1/2a study in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS or RAF mutations. The company’s development pipeline also includes several early-stage programs. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com.

