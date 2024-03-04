Lisata Therapeutics to Present at the Life Science Investor Forum on March 7ᵗʰ

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSTA) (“Lisata” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other serious diseases, today announced that David J. Mazzo, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Lisata, will deliver a live, virtual presentation at the Life Science Investor Forum, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com.



Presentation details:

DATE: Thursday, March 7, 2024

TIME: 10:30 a.m. Eastern time

LINK: https://bit.ly/3OM3m93

Management will also be available for virtual one-on-one meetings. If interested, please request a meeting through online meeting platform, Calendly, or reach out to John Menditto, VP of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, at jmenditto@lisata.com.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event. It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. Lisata’s lead product candidate, LSTA1, is an investigational drug designed to activate a novel uptake pathway that allows co-administered or tethered anti-cancer drugs to target and penetrate solid tumors more effectively. Based on Lisata’s CendR Platform® Technology, Lisata has already established noteworthy commercial and R&D partnerships. The Company expects to announce numerous clinical study and business milestones over the next two years and has projected that its current business and development plan is funded with available capital through these milestones and into early 2026. For more information on the Company, please visit www.lisata.com.

Contact:

Investors and Media:

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc.

John Menditto

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Phone: 908-842-0084

Email: jmenditto@lisata.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com