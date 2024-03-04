Sodexo joins the “World Most Ethical Companies®” recognized by Ethisphere

Issy-les-Moulineaux, March 4th, 2024

Sodexo is very proud to announce its presence among the “2024 World’s Most Ethical Companies®” for the first time. This list, issued by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, honors companies demonstrating business integrity through best-in-class policies and practices.

This year, a total of 136 honorees were recognized spanning 20 countries and 44 industries. Sodexo is the only honoree in the Food services industry in 2024. The evaluation criteria to be distinguished as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® encompass:

Ethics Program

Culture of Ethics

Corporate Citizenship and Responsibility

Governance

Third Party Management.

Sodexo's inclusion in this ranking highlights how the Group's robust ethical culture, deeply rooted in its core values,translates in solid ethical behaviors across its operations.

Sophie Bellon, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Sodexo, said: “We are incredibly honored by this first ever recognition of Sodexo as one of the “World’s Most Ethical Companies®” by Ethisphere. We have strong company values and ethical principles. Ethical business conduct is the cornerstone of the trust we build with all our stakeholders and what makes us a trusted business partner for our clients. It serves as a foundation for our ambition to become the leader in sustainable food and valued experiences.”

Philippe Symons, Chief Ethics Officer of Sodexo, said: “Every day, as a responsible company, we strive to ensure that our teams’ business conduct is fully aligned with the highest ethical standards. That is why we are very proud to be a part of this prestigious list."

“Companies that elevate best-in-class cultures of ethics and integrity set a standard for corporate citizenship for their peers and competitors to follow. Congratulations to Sodexo for achieving this honor and demonstrating that strong ethics is good business.” said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere’s Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair.

Ethics & Performance

The listed 2024 World’s Most Ethical Companies® Honorees outperformed a comparable index of global companies by 12.3 percentage points from January 2019 to January 2024.

Methodology & Scoring

The World's Most Ethical Companies® assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, an extensive questionnaire that requires companies to provide over 240 different proof points on their culture of ethics; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices; ethics program; diversity, equity, & inclusion; and initiatives that support a strong value chain. That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by our panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year's group of applicants. This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify truly best-in-class ethics practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that strengthen corporate brands, build trust in the marketplace, deliver business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies build strong cultures of ethics and integrity. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

22.6 billion euros Fiscal 2023

consolidated revenues

consolidated revenues 430,000 employees as at August 31, 2023

#1 France-based private employer worldwide 45 countries as at August 31, 2024

80 million consumers served daily

11 billion euro in market capitalization

as at February 1, 2024

