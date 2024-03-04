Erythropoietin Drugs Market growing significantly at 8.1% CAGR with $330.9 million by 2031

Erythropoietin Drugs Market 2024-2028

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is EPO market?

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Erythropoietin Drugs Market was pegged at $9.24 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $14.41 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028. Growth of the market is driven by rise in number of treatment cycles for chemotherapy and increase in number cases including cancer, HIV, kidney diseases, and anemia.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/59

Erythropoietin/hematopoietin is a glycoprotein hormone that triggers production of red blood cells in the bone marrow through erythropoiesis. Erythropoietin drug was developed with the objective to treat anemic conditions caused from ESRD treatments and dialysis procedures. EPO drugs have gained approvals for chemotherapy-induced anemia. Advanced application of recombinant DNA technology enables production of erythropoietin for in-vitro conditions/synthetic variants, which are referred to as recombinant human erythropoietin (rHuEPO). Currently, EPO’s, are largely used in anemic conditions induced from end stage renal disease treatment, chemotherapy, and antiretroviral treatment (ART).

Key Takeaways:

Asia Pacific region would exhibit the highest CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2028.

Kidney Disorders Segment is projected as one of the most lucrative segment.

Epoetin-alfa segment would continue to maintain the lead over the forecast period.

Erythropoietin Drugs Market Report Highlights:

By PRODUCTS:

Epoetin-alfa

Epoetin-beta

Darbepoetin-alfa

Others

By APPLICATIONS:

Hematology

Kidney Disorder

Cancer

Others

By GEOGRAPHY:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Key Market Players:

INTAS PHARMACEUTICALS, TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD., BIOCON, RANBAXY LABORATORIES LTD., ROCHE DIAGNOSTICS, LG LIFE SCIENCES LTD., HOSPIRA INC., CELLTRION, INC, JOHNSON AND JOHNSON, AMGEN INC.

Request for Customization –

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/59

Regional Growth Dynamics:

The global erythropoietin drugs market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global erythropoietin drugs market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the erythropoietin drugs market growth is provided in the report.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2020 to 2028 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing erythropoietin drugs market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the erythropoietin drugs industry helps to understand the application and products of erythropoietin used across the globe.

Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the erythropoietin drugs market.

Buy this Premium Research Report:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/59

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Similar Reports:

Syringes Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/syringes-market-A07514

Urinary Incontinence Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/urinary-incontinence-market-A14142

Breast Cancer Drugs Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/breast-cancer-drugs-market-A11123

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.