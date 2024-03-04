Global Polypropylene Compounds Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 34.52 billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 7.56%: Straits Research

The need to decrease fuel consumption and carbon emissions has contributed to the rise in the popularity of Polypropylene compounds for use in automobiles.

New York, United States , March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The thermoplastic polypropylene is produced by polymerizing the monomer propylene in a chain-growth fashion. It has a crystalline appearance and is non-polar. Its inherent properties are comparable to polyethylene, but it is significantly more robust and has better resistance to high temperatures. Polypropylene compounds are thermoplastic resins that incorporate multiple polyolefin bases with other ingredients like fillers, impact modifiers, strengtheners, and pigments. Polypropylene is used in the construction industry, including siding, air, and moisture barrier membranes, carpet textiles, building insulation wrap films and sheets, industrial adhesives and tapes, and plastic parts.





Rising Demand for Lightweight and High Performing Plastics in the Automotive Industry Drives the Global Market

According to Straits Research, “The global polypropylene compounds market size was valued at USD 17.91 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 34.52 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.56% during the forecast period (2022–2030).” Polypropylene compounds are becoming increasingly popular for car use due to the pressing need to reduce carbon emissions and gasoline consumption. Seating, engine encapsulation, exterior panels, instrument panels, cables, and wires are just some of the many automotive uses for PP as an alternative to metal. In addition, the lighter weight creates a cushion for other heavy technologies, such as electric vehicles and their heavy battery packs. Also, less weight at unhinged points means less noise and vibration, which makes for a smoother ride. The expansion of the automotive sector, driven by rising disposable income and accelerated industrialization, is also anticipated to boost the global polypropylene market.

Technological Advancements in Automotive Industry Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The rising population and standard of living of the general public have contributed to a rise in the demand for environmentally friendly goods. As a result of rapid innovation and shifting consumer tastes, the automotive industry is experiencing rapid change. The use of polypropylene compounds in automobiles is expected to grow due to technological advancements like self-driving cars and the growing popularity of electric vehicles. In particular, automotive plastic and polypropylene regeneration hold great promise as a new supply source for the automotive industry and a means of satisfying regulatory requirements for End-of-Life Vehicles (ELV) recovery. With more and more electric cars on the road, the polypropylene compounds market will grow substantially in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific polypropylene compounds market share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.39% during the forecast period. Global powerhouses in the home appliance industry, like LG Electronics, Samsung, and Panasonic Corporation, have factories in Japan, South Korea, China, Taiwan, and other Southeast Asian countries, creating fierce competition. Over the past few years, there has been a significant demand for commonplace home appliances worldwide. Indian and Chinese automakers have seen significant output increases due to their increased use of Western automotive technology. More of China's polypropylene compound production goes toward meeting domestic demand from their many end-use industries. In addition, polypropylene compounds are finding new applications in fields as diverse as cutting-edge electronics and medical devices.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.84%, during the forecast period. Germany is a major producer of automobiles for the European market. Several major automakers have set up manufacturing and research and development facilities in the area, providing excellent prospects for the PP compounds market. In addition, the demand for PP compounds in the region has been boosted by manufacturers' emergence of high-performance, lightweight plastic components to cut weight and increase fuel efficiency in passenger and sports cars. The demand for plastic compounds in the region has been driven by the rising popularity of small appliances, large appliances, and consumer electronics.

North America is a very competitive market with high demand for polypropylene compounds from the automotive, electrical, and electronics industries. Market participants in North America's polypropylene compounds industry closely monitor transportation, manufacturing, and vaccine developments. The automotive industry in Mexico is expanding, and the country now produces more passenger vehicles than any other country. The recent uptick in shale gas production and its increasing exploration activities have allowed North American consumers and producers unprecedented cost-effectiveness, boosting the polypropylene compounds' market.

Key Highlights

Based on product, the global polypropylene compounds market is bifurcated into mineral-filled PP compounds, compounded TPO, compounded TPV, glass-reinforced, and others. The mineral-filled PP compounds segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.35% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the global polypropylene compounds market is bifurcated into automotive, building and construction, electrical and electronics, textiles, and others. The automotive segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.83% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global polypropylene compounds market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.39% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The Top 10 players in the global polypropylene compounds market are LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Solvay, Exxon Mobil Corp., SABIC, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., IRPC Public Company Limited Ltd., Trinseo S.A., Mitsui Chemicals, Rhetech, Inc., and Avient Corp.

Market News

In September 2022, The Avient Protective Materials division of Avient Corporation, a pioneer in providing sustainable and specialized material solutions, acquired the DSM Protective Materials business, including the Dyneema brand.

Global Polypropylene Compounds Market: Segmentation

By Product

Mineral Filled PP Compounds

Compounded TPO

Compounded TPV

Glass Reinforced

Others

By End-User

Automotive

Building and Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Textiles

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America

The Middle East and Africa

