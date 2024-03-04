Amesite Announces Partnership with PACE to Deliver Accredited Continuing Education for Healthcare Professionals Using Artificial Intelligence-Driven Platform

DETROIT, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, announces today it is collaborating with Partners for Advancing Clinical Education (PACE) to deliver accredited continuing education for healthcare professionals on Amesite’s AI-powered platform.



In support of patient care, PACE is jointly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), to provide continuing education for the healthcare team. An Accredited Provider respected for its collaborative community of leading educators, PACE is dedicated to the development and delivery of high-integrity, accredited continuing education programs.

Pursuant to the terms of the partnership, Amesite, as a Joint Provider, is now able to jointly develop and deliver accredited continuing education (CE) programs that may be presented to learners, awarding CE credits in numerous healthcare fields.

Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, CEO of Amesite, commented, "Securing Joint Providership enables us to deliver to a market that has a strong, recurring need for continuing professional development training. With over eighteen million healthcare professionals nationwide, the need for accessible, high-quality CE has never been greater. Amesite's AI-driven solution is designed to meet this demand, ensuring that professionals have the resources they need to advance their skills and continue providing exceptional care."

Michael Lemon, President of PACE, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Amesite as a Partner. Their technology-driven approach to education represents a significant addition to the market, especially at a time when the demand for continuing education is expanding rapidly. Amesite's innovative use of AI in education aligns perfectly with our drive to deliver meaningful learning experiences that adhere to the highest standards of educational integrity and accreditation."

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is an ed-tech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multi-billion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information, visit https://amesite.com.

