Acorn, Provider of Remote Monitoring and Control Solutions for Backup Generators, Hosts Q4 Investor Call Thurs., March 7th at 11am ET

WILMINGTON, Del., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: ACFN), a provider of remote monitoring and control solutions for stand-by power generators, gas pipelines and air compressors, will host its Q4 conference call, Thursday, March 7th at 11:00 a.m. ET. Jan Loeb, President & CEO, and Tracy Clifford, CFO of Acorn & COO of OmniMetrix, will discuss Acorn’s Q4 and full year results and outlook and answer investor questions. Financial results will be released premarket the same day.



Conference Call & Replay

Date/Time: Thursday, March 7th at 11:00am ET

Dial-in Number: 1-844-834-0644 or 1-412-317-5190 (Int'l) Online Replay/Transcript: Audio file/transcript will be posted online here Questions can also be submitted via Email: acfn@catalyst-ir.com

About Acorn ( www.acornenergy.com ) and OmniMetrix™ ( www.omnimetrix.net )

Acorn Energy, Inc. owns a 99% equity stake in OmniMetrix, a pioneer and leader in Internet of Things (IoT) wireless remote monitoring and control solutions for stand-by power generators, gas pipelines, air compressors and other industrial equipment, serving tens of thousands of customers including 25 Fortune/Global 500 companies. OmniMetrix’s proven, cost-effective solutions make critical systems more reliable and also enable automated “demand response” electric grid support via enrolled back-up generators. OmniMetrix solutions monitor critical equipment used for cell towers, manufacturing plants, medical facilities, data centers, retail stores, public transportation systems, energy distribution and federal, state and municipal government facilities, as well as for residential back-up generators.