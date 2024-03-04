The Shyft Group Announces March 2024 Analyst & Investor Events

NOVI, Mich., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) (the “Company”), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets, announced that management will be hosting analysts and investors at upcoming sell-side conferences and an industry tradeshow in March.



Upcoming engagement opportunities for analysts and investors include:

Raymond James 45 th Annual Institutional Investor Conference in Orlando, FL on March 4

Annual Institutional Investor Conference in Orlando, FL on March 4 NTEA Work Truck Week 2024 in Indianapolis, IN on March 6-7

36th Annual ROTH Conference in Dana Point, CA on March 18



About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster®, Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, Royal® Truck Body, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan® RV Chassis, Red Diamond™ Aftermarket Solutions, and Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,000 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $872 million in 2023. Learn more at TheShyftGroup.com .

CONTACTS

MEDIA

Sydney Lepora

Director, Corporate Communications

Sydney.Lepora@theshyftgroup.com

586.413.4112

INVESTORS

Randy Wilson

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury

Randy.Wilson@theshyftgroup.com

248.727.3755



